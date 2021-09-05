Brady Singer’s Gem Propels Royals to Series Win Over White Sox

After dropping four of their last five games, the Kansas City Royals were able to secure a series win on Sunday afternoon with a 6-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

The Royals (61-75) took the opening contest of the three-game series with Chicago (79-58) before surrendering a whopping 10 runs on Saturday night. In game three, it was a balanced overall offensive attack and a quality outing from starting pitcher Brady Singer that fueled the team en route to the win.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday's game.

Brady Singer Is Back

25-year-old Brady Singer was razor-sharp in what was arguably his best start of the season. In seven innings of work, the right-hander allowed just four hits while striking out six and not walking a single hitter. Singer's ERA in his last four outings now sits at an excellent 1.46, and his season ERA is now at 4.58. Keeping composure and maintaining command have been points of emphasis for Singer this year, and he was locked in all afternoon against a bitter division rival. Things are looking up for a player the Royals desperately need to keep playing well moving forward.

Salvador Perez Cannot Be Stopped

It seems like Salvador Perez does something impressive every single time he takes the field. Whether it's brushing off a foul tip that briefly bothers him, clobbering a no-doubt home run or coming up with a clutch hit, the Royals' star catcher always has something up his sleeve. On Sunday, he hit his 41st home run of the season on a beautiful 448-foot opposite-field blast. There's a chance that Perez finishes this season with the most jacks in the majors, and he still has a very slim shot at owning the Royals' single-season record as well. Words don't even do him justice at this point.

Adalberto Mondesi: Still Fun to Watch

There's no denying that Adalberto Mondesi is one of the most exciting players in all of baseball when he's healthy. Those instances of health have been few and far between for him this year, but he's been electric since returning to the lineup a few games ago. Mondesi went just 1-for-4 at the plate and struck out twice in the series finale, but he also swiped a pair of bags and reminded everyone why the Royals are so patient with him. He's a difference-maker in many facets. Mondesi's speed can't be taught, and the team's hope is that he can remain healthy so he can show that off in the future.

Read More: Why a Jackson Kowar Resurgence Is Much Bigger Than One Start