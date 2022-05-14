Skip to main content

Hernandez, Royals Look To Take Game Two Against Rockies

Hernandez is looking to find stability on the mound as KC eyes another win.

In what was easily the club's most entertaining game of the 2022 season, the Kansas City Royals experienced an offensive explosion on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies. 

Not only did the Royals set a new season-high in hits with 18, but they added 14 runs to boot in a contest that saw the opposing team score 10. It was a football-esque score for two teams duking it out in the rarified air of Denver. Starting pitcher Zack Greinke was far from sharp, but it didn't matter because he got plenty of run support and the offense paved the way for reliever Dylan Coleman to log his first career win. 

May 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday night, the Royals are back at Coors Field and will be facing the Rockies in game two of a three-game set. Sunday's series finale will see Daniel Lynch take the mound against Austin Gomber but in the meantime, Kansas City has work to do. A Saturday win guarantees the Royals their first series victory since late April. 

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-2, 7.15 ERA)
Colorado: RHP Germán Márquez (0-3, 6.47 ERA)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  4. Ryan O'Hearn (L) - 1B
  5. Hunter Dozier (R) - RF
  6. Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B
  7. MJ Melendez (L) - DH
  8. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  9. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

ICYMI: Andrew Benintendi wins arbitration case

May 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) RBI triples in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, it was announced that outfielder Andrew Benintendi won his arbitration case for this season. The Royals have a history of avoiding arbitration with their players almost entirely, but this was an exception that saw the 27-year-old outfielder be a winning case against the team for the first time since president of baseball operations Dayton Moore joined the organization way back in 2006. Instead of making $7.3 million this year, Benintendi is set to make $8.5M now ahead of what will be a free agent year unless Kansas City can extend his contract before the winter arrives. 

Carlos Hernandez looking to get back on track

Aug 22, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Hernandez was off to perhaps his best start of the season earlier in the week against the Baltimore Orioles, but then he fell apart in the fifth inning and ended up allowing six runs for the outing. The right-hander boasts a particularly high 7.15 ERA this year, yet he's gone at least four innings in each and every start in 2022. He'll look to strike a balance between starting strong and getting through five — or even six — quality innings against a Rockies lineup that scored in bunches just a night ago. If Hernandez can get back on track, it will bode well for him moving forward.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP 610 AM

For more Kansas City Royals news, coverage and analysis, be sure to bookmark Inside the Royals and follow the site on Twitter @InsideRoyals.

May 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) jokes around first baseman Carlos Santana (41) during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Santana Reinstated Ahead of Royals’ Series Opener vs. Rockies

By Jordan FooteMay 13, 2022
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Ran Business as Usual Against the Rangers

By Jerry EdwardsMay 13, 2022
Sep 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jon Heasley (85) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Officially Recall Heasley for Series Finale vs. Rangers

By Jordan FooteMay 12, 2022
Sep 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Gabe Speier (67) pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Gabe Speier to Make First Career Start as Royals Face Rangers

By Jordan FooteMay 11, 2022
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Brad Keller on Worst Outing of Season: ‘Battled the Whole Time'

By Jordan FooteMay 11, 2022
Jun 20, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) laughs as he assures the umpires he s not hurt after getting hit with a foul tip in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Perez Playing Through Pain as Royals Open Series vs. Rangers

By Jordan FooteMay 10, 2022
May 8, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier (17) slides safely into home on a sacrifice fly ball by Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) (not pictured) against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Another Series Loss Highlights Royals’ Many Issues

By Jerry EdwardsMay 10, 2022
Mar 27, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino (73) at bat in the second inning during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Enough Waiting Around: It’s Vinnie Pasquantino Time

By Jordan FooteMay 10, 2022