Hernandez, Royals Look To Take Game Two Against Rockies

Hernandez is looking to find stability on the mound as KC eyes another win.

In what was easily the club's most entertaining game of the 2022 season, the Kansas City Royals experienced an offensive explosion on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies.

Not only did the Royals set a new season-high in hits with 18, but they added 14 runs to boot in a contest that saw the opposing team score 10. It was a football-esque score for two teams duking it out in the rarified air of Denver. Starting pitcher Zack Greinke was far from sharp, but it didn't matter because he got plenty of run support and the offense paved the way for reliever Dylan Coleman to log his first career win.

May 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday night, the Royals are back at Coors Field and will be facing the Rockies in game two of a three-game set. Sunday's series finale will see Daniel Lynch take the mound against Austin Gomber but in the meantime, Kansas City has work to do. A Saturday win guarantees the Royals their first series victory since late April.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-2, 7.15 ERA)

Colorado: RHP Germán Márquez (0-3, 6.47 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Ryan O'Hearn (L) - 1B Hunter Dozier (R) - RF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B MJ Melendez (L) - DH Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

ICYMI: Andrew Benintendi wins arbitration case

May 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) RBI triples in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, it was announced that outfielder Andrew Benintendi won his arbitration case for this season. The Royals have a history of avoiding arbitration with their players almost entirely, but this was an exception that saw the 27-year-old outfielder be a winning case against the team for the first time since president of baseball operations Dayton Moore joined the organization way back in 2006. Instead of making $7.3 million this year, Benintendi is set to make $8.5M now ahead of what will be a free agent year unless Kansas City can extend his contract before the winter arrives.

Carlos Hernandez looking to get back on track

Aug 22, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Hernandez was off to perhaps his best start of the season earlier in the week against the Baltimore Orioles, but then he fell apart in the fifth inning and ended up allowing six runs for the outing. The right-hander boasts a particularly high 7.15 ERA this year, yet he's gone at least four innings in each and every start in 2022. He'll look to strike a balance between starting strong and getting through five — or even six — quality innings against a Rockies lineup that scored in bunches just a night ago. If Hernandez can get back on track, it will bode well for him moving forward.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

For more Kansas City Royals news, coverage and analysis, be sure to bookmark Inside the Royals and follow the site on Twitter @InsideRoyals.