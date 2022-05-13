Santana Reinstated Ahead of Royals’ Series Opener vs. Rockies

The Kansas City Royals are coming off back-to-back series that were quite winnable. Instead of seizing the opportunity to gain some ground and inch closer to .500, the club heads into this week having dropped both sets.

After a disappointing three games against the Baltimore Orioles, the Royals went down to Texas and lost two of three to the Rangers. There were bright moments of offensive life sprinkled in with solid stretches of pitching but overall, Kansas City couldn't get off the snide against opponents that aren't all that better than them. The Royals are 10-19 heading into Friday's play.

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley (49) reacts during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday night, the Royals will begin the final series of their road trip as they're in Colorado to square off against the Rockies. Colorado, hanging around barely above .500 at 16-15 in 2022, will be looking to take the three-game set at home. The Royals' pitching probable for Saturday and Sunday's contests are Carlos Hernandez and Daniel Lynch, respectively.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.67 ERA)

Colorado: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-3, 3.94 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Carlos Santana (S) - DH Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Carlos Santana reinstated from IL, Sebastian Rivero optioned

Sep 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the Royals announced that first baseman Carlos Santana was reinstated from the 10-day Injured List after being placed on it earlier in May (retroactive to May 3). Santana, who has been rehabbing from right ankle bursitis, is hitting .159/.312/.254 in 19 games this season. He will serve as the Royals' designated hitter on Friday and in a corresponding move, the club is optioning catcher Sebastian Rivero to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Rivero started Thursday's series finale in Texas, going 0-for-2 before the team subbed in MJ Melendez to pinch-hit for him.

Zack Greinke still looking for first win of 2022

May 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Royals have had some bad luck in one-run games this year, and that has especially applied to starting pitcher Zack Greinke. Despite carrying a sparkling 2.67 ERA into Friday's game, the 38-year-old has been charged with both of his losses in contests resulting in 1-0 final scores. Greinke allowed a season-high 10 hits in his last outing, and the elements at Coors Field may force him to change his approach on the mound. This one is worth watching, as it could indicate that some regression is coming should Greinke not put forth a good effort against Colorado.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:40 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

