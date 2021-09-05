Perez, Royals Gear Up for Series Finale Against White Sox

The Kansas City Royals made a valiant effort on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough to come back and defeat the Chicago White Sox in the second leg of a three-game series.

While the White Sox (79-57) will be looking to escape Kansas City with a series win over the Royals (60-75), they'll have their work cut out for them. Not only is Adalberto Mondesi back in the starting lineup, but Salvador Perez is on a tear and Brady Singer has played better baseball as of late. A victory won't come easily for Chicago.

The up-and-down season continues for the Royals, a team that at one point had one of the best records in the American League since the All-Star break. Now having won just one of its last five games, Mike Matheny's crew aims to snap out of things and get back in the win column again.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game.

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (3-9, 4.87 ERA)

Chicago: RHP Dylan Cease (11-6, 3.82 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Nicky Lopez (L) - SS Salvador Perez (R) - C Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Carlos Santana (S) - DH Adalberto Mondesi (S) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Edward Olivares (R) - RF Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B

Salvador Perez ... Again

In last night's 10-7 loss to the White Sox, Salvador Perez once again reminded everyone of why he's arguably the best catcher in baseball. The power-hitting backstop clobbered a pair of home runs in the contest, raising his season total to a career-high 40. He now trails only Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani by three jacks for the MLB lead. It's been a terrific season for Perez, and his past few weeks have been otherworldly. When he's at his best, the Royals are a dangerous team to face.

Singer Hitting a High Note?

After giving up 10 hits and five runs in an August 11 start against the New York Yankees, Brady Singer has strung together three consecutive decent outings. Over that stretch, he's tossed 17.2 innings of ball while allowing just four earned runs and striking out 17 batters. His command is still erratic and the development of his changeup is a work-in-progress, but even incremental improvements are positive sights for the Royals. Singer went more than six innings and fanned seven Chicago batters the last time he faced the White Sox, so he'll hope to record a similar outing on Sunday.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio

