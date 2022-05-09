Olivares Sent to IL Before Royals’ Series Finale vs. Orioles

The Royals' outfielder will be on the shelf for the next week-plus.

The Kansas City Royals have split their first two games against the Baltimore Orioles, and both sides will be vying for a series win on Monday.

After games one and two of the series got rained out, Kansas City and Baltimore squared off in a Sunday doubleheader that brought plenty of excitement. The Royals came back and won the opening contest by a final score of 6-4, but they lost game two by a tally of 4-2. In the second game, starting pitcher Daniel Lynch didn't make it out of the fourth inning and saw his ERA jump back up above 4.00.

May 1, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After the final game of this series against the 11-17 Orioles, the 9-16 Royals continue their road trip as they head to Texas for a set against the Rangers. Following that, the club is on the docket for a series against the Colorado Rockies on the road.

Here's how the Royals will line up in today's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Baltimore: RHP Tyler Wells (0-2, 4.50 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Ryan O'Hearn (L) - 1B Hunter Dozier (R) - RF Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B MJ Melendez (L) - DH Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Edward Olivares placed on 10-day IL

May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares (14) rounds third base to score against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

During the Royals' Sunday doubleheader, outfielder Edward Olivares suffered a quad injury that saw him exit the game and be replaced by Michael A. Taylor as a pinch-runner. Following the outing, the injury was deemed a quad strain — a diagnosis that was backed up on Monday morning. Per the club, Olivares will now head to the 10-day Injured List. The 2022 campaign has been a great one for the 26-year-old, who boasts a .371 batting average and a 172 wRC+ in 15 games and 38 plate appearances. In a corresponding move to the IL stint, the Royals have recalled catcher Sebastian Rivero.

Will Carlos Hernandez's struggles continue on Monday?

Aug 22, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Royals RHP Carlos Hernandez will make his third career start against the Orioles on Monday, and he looks to improve upon an April 30 outing that saw him toss just four innings of four-hit, three-run ball against the New York Yankees. On the season, the 25-year-old has allowed 24 hits and 12 earned runs across 18 innings and has just eight strikeouts to 10 walks. Hernandez's leash may be growing ever-so-slightly shorter, and Kris Bubic's recent demotion from the starting rotation could serve as a wake-up call. Hernandez will look to put the month of April behind him and start his May off on the right note.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 11:05 a.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

