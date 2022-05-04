Rivera Recalled, Santana to IL Before Royals’ Game vs. Cardinals

The Kansas City Royals were able to snap their four-game losing streak on Tuesday night, and they did so in a very convincing fashion.

Behind a stellar performance from starting pitcher Brad Keller, Kansas City shut down the St. Louis Cardinals and allowed just one run all night long. Keller tossed 6-1/3 scoreless innings, getting his first win of the season at long last. The Royals' lineup had perhaps its best game of the year, which featured Bobby Witt Jr.'s first big-league home run and MJ Melendez's first hit as he made his MLB debut in front of the home crowd at Kauffman Stadium.

Apr 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, the 8-14 Royals are hosting the 13-10 Cardinals for one last game before Kansas City's off-day on Thursday as the team preps for a trip to Baltimore. The Orioles are a struggling team once again this year so if the Royals can come into town on the heels of back-to-back wins, it could lead to a great series.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: LHP Kris Bubic (0-2, 10.50 ERA)

St. Louis: RHP Adam Wainwright (2-3, 4.00 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Edward Olivares (R) - RF Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - DH Ryan O'Hearn (L) - 1B Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B MJ Melendez (L) - C Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Emmanuel Rivera recalled, Carlos Santana to IL

Aug 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera (26) charges the ball against the Seattle Mariners during the bottom of the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Before Wednesday's game, the Royals announced that first baseman Carlos Santana was being placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, May 3 for Santana, who was a late scratch from the lineup. In his place on the roster, Kansas City is recalling infielder Emmanuel Rivera from Triple-A Omaha. Rivera is hitless in six plate appearances at the big-league level this season, but he's slashing .288/.382/.530 in Omaha thus far. He will serve as depth around the diamond until Santana is ready to return from the IL.

Kris Bubic still trying to get right in 2022

Apr 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) reacts after giving up a home run to New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (not pictured) during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It's been a rough season for one Kris Bubic, who was one of the Royals' steadiest young pitchers just a year ago. Across his four starts in 2022, the lefty has only been able to last 12 innings. He's given up 16 hits and 14 earned runs, along with having one more walk issued (nine) than strikeouts racked up (eight). He's coming off his deepest start of the season, however, a five-inning contest against the New York Yankees in which he allowed two home runs but settled in to turn things around and pitch at a respectable level. Despite the lackluster final stats, perhaps that process was enough to be a turning point for the 24-year-old. Bubic will find out on Wednesday.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 12:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

