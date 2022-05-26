Royals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Before Series Opener vs. Twins

The Kansas City Royals have lost six games in a row, and two of them came at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks via a sweep.

In Phoenix on Tuesday, RHP Jonathan Heasley took the mound and continued to struggle with his command. In five innings of work, he struck out five batters but walked six in the process. The Royals' bullpen once again blew a lead, which has been a common theme as of late for a unit that started off the year so well. Kansas City ended up losing by a final score of 8-6.

May 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Jonathan Heasley throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the 14-28 Royals will be looking to bounce back from a day off and a rough stretch by securing a season-opening win in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Twins. Probable starters for the rest of the four-game set are Brad Keller, Brady Singer and Zack Greinke for Kansas City. A win on Thursday would not only snap the streak, but it could also set the tone for the remainder of the series. The Royals desperately need a win.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: LHP Daniel Lynch (2-3, 4.01 ERA)

Minnesota: LHP Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 1.74 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS Hunter Dozier (R) - DH MJ Melendez (L) - C Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B Brewer Hicklen (R) - CF

Kyle Isbel, Amir Garrett to IL; Dylan Coleman, Brewer Hicklen promoted

May 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Kyle Isbel (28) catches a line drive during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday afternoon, the Royals announced that outfielder Kyle Isbel and relief pitcher Amir Garrett are going on the Injured List. Isbel was a recent late scratch from the lineup due to feeling ill but as of the publishing of this article, it remains to be officially confirmed whether either he or Garrett's "injuries" are COVID-related. RHP Dylan Coleman will see a promotion in Garrett's spot until he's able to return from the IL.

In place of Isbel, 26-year-old Brewer Hicklen has been promoted from Triple-A Omaha and will make his big-league debut in center field on Thursday night. He's hitting .266 in 42 games with the Storm Chasers while collecting 18 extra-base hits and five home runs. Hicklen is a high-strikeout player, although his recent production in the minors has been positive nonetheless. He'll temporarily get a chance to make his presence felt with Michael A. Taylor (COVID) and Isbel on the IL.

Daniel Lynch looking to get back to winning ways

May 1, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After starting the season with a 2-1 record, Daniel Lynch hasn't recorded a win in exactly a month. In his last time out, a May 20 game against these same Twins, the lefty tossed 32/3 innings of four-run baseball. Lynch has experienced an up-and-down season, and a lot of the damage done to him has been in the opening frame of games. Per the Royals' Thursday game notes, 10 of the 16 runs Lynch has allowed this season have come in the first inning. If he can settle into a rhythm against Minnesota's lineup early on, it could bode well for the rest of his start. That's something to monitor.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

