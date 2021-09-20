Royals Make Moves, Singer Takes Mound for Game 1 vs. Indians

The Royals are staying busy as they head into their first game of a doubleheader against the division rival Indians.

Heading into their opening game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, the Kansas City Royals have announced a series of roster moves.

There's a lot going on here, but some moves were expected. Keller and Davis' return timelines didn't align with the team's schedule, so placing them on the 60-day injured list made sense. Olivares is once again selected to join the major league club, which checks out with his whirlwind of a 2021 season. Blewett and Zuber are essentially victims of circumstance, as the Royals needed to open a pair of spots.

The Royals (67-82) are in Cleveland to face the Indians (73-74) for four games in three days. While the Indians haven't officially been eliminated from playoff contention yet, their season is almost surely over. This inter-division battle is among teams that are using their weeks of the 2021 season to build some momentum as the offseason approaches.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game.

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (4-10, 4.85 ERA)

Cleveland: RHP Triston McKenzie (5-6, 4.28 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Nicky Lopez (L) - SS Salvador Perez (R) - C Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Carlos Santana (S) - DH Adalberto Mondesi (S) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Ryan O'Hearn (L) - 1B Hunter Dozier (R) - RF

Singer looking to get back on track

After a very brief stint on the COVID-19 injured list, pitcher Brady Singer is back with the Royals and will start in the opening contest of Monday's doubleheader. In his last start, the right-hander lasted 4.2 innings, gave up seven hits and allowed six earned runs in the process. In the four starts leading up to that one, though, Singer was fantastic. He averaged over six innings per outing and posted a 1.46 ERA while recording 23 strikeouts. When Singer's primary two pitches are on, he's hard to beat. When they aren't his lack of a reliable third offering comes back to bite him. As he finishes up his 2021 campaign over the next couple of weeks, he'll look to post a solid start this afternoon.

All about Dylan Coleman

Many know Dylan Coleman as the arm who was attached to outfielder Edward Olivares in the Trevor Rosenthal trade. The 25-year-old righty has battled past some velocity concerns to develop into one of the most intriguing arms in the Royals' farm system. His fastball has remained electric since making the jump to Triple-A. In 33 innings with the Omaha Storm Chasers, Coleman sports a 3.55 ERA and a downright staggering K/9 of 15.27. Time will tell if he turns into a valuable bullpen piece for the Royals.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 3:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio