September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Royals Make Moves, Singer Takes Mound for Game 1 vs. Indians

The Royals are staying busy as they head into their first game of a doubleheader against the division rival Indians.
Author:
Publish date:

Heading into their opening game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, the Kansas City Royals have announced a series of roster moves. 

There's a lot going on here, but some moves were expected. Keller and Davis' return timelines didn't align with the team's schedule, so placing them on the 60-day injured list made sense. Olivares is once again selected to join the major league club, which checks out with his whirlwind of a 2021 season. Blewett and Zuber are essentially victims of circumstance, as the Royals needed to open a pair of spots. 

The Royals (67-82) are in Cleveland to face the Indians (73-74) for four games in three days. While the Indians haven't officially been eliminated from playoff contention yet, their season is almost surely over. This inter-division battle is among teams that are using their weeks of the 2021 season to build some momentum as the offseason approaches. 

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game.

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (4-10, 4.85 ERA)
Cleveland: RHP Triston McKenzie (5-6, 4.28 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  4. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  5. Carlos Santana (S) - DH
  6. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - 3B
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Ryan O'Hearn (L) - 1B
  9. Hunter Dozier (R) - RF

Singer looking to get back on track

After a very brief stint on the COVID-19 injured list, pitcher Brady Singer is back with the Royals and will start in the opening contest of Monday's doubleheader. In his last start, the right-hander lasted 4.2 innings, gave up seven hits and allowed six earned runs in the process. In the four starts leading up to that one, though, Singer was fantastic. He averaged over six innings per outing and posted a 1.46 ERA while recording 23 strikeouts. When Singer's primary two pitches are on, he's hard to beat. When they aren't his lack of a reliable third offering comes back to bite him. As he finishes up his 2021 campaign over the next couple of weeks, he'll look to post a solid start this afternoon. 

All about Dylan Coleman

Many know Dylan Coleman as the arm who was attached to outfielder Edward Olivares in the Trevor Rosenthal trade. The 25-year-old righty has battled past some velocity concerns to develop into one of the most intriguing arms in the Royals' farm system. His fastball has remained electric since making the jump to Triple-A. In 33 innings with the Omaha Storm Chasers, Coleman sports a 3.55 ERA and a downright staggering K/9 of 15.27. Time will tell if he turns into a valuable bullpen piece for the Royals. 

Follow Along

First Pitch: 3:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: Royals Provide Update on Brad Keller’s Injury Timeline

Aug 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws the ball during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Make Moves, Singer Takes Mound for Game 1 vs. Indians

Jul 21, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jackson Kowar (37) pitches against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Kowar's Troubles Continue, Mariners Top Royals 7-1

Sep 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates with team mates after the win over the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Michael A. Taylor’s Late-Season Adjustments Paid off on Saturday

May 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mike Matheny: Kris Bubic Improving ‘Already Good Repertoire'

Sep 6, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Bubic Shines in Royals’ Dominant 8-1 Win Over Mariners

Sep 2, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares (14) runs in to catch a fly ball during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Roundtable: What Should the Royals Do With Edward Olivares?

Sep 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jon Heasley (85) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mike Matheny Praises Jon Heasley in Debut: ‘His Stuff Looked Great'

Jun 14, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Provide Update on Brad Keller’s Injury Timeline