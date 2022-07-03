Skip to main content

Mike Matheny Defends Decision to Stick With Joel Payamps vs. Tigers

Matheny cites availability as one reason why he left Payamps in the game.

Presented with the opportunity on Saturday to secure a series win against the Detroit Tigers in game two of their three-game set, the Kansas City Royals took a lead into the bottom of the ninth inning but still found a way to let it slip away.

Nothing special contributed to building that advantage, as starter Kris Bubic produced mixed results in his 42/3 innings of work and the Royals' lineup produced six hits all afternoon. Kansas City's bullpen, however, was good in relief of Bubic up until the fateful aforementioned ninth frame at the hands of Joel Payamps.

Ironically enough, Payamps had just worked a scoreless eighth inning and was sent back out to finish the job. 

May 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joel Payamps (38) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Payamps, who was just recently activated from the Injured List (COVID-19 related), hadn't pitched since June 12 against the Baltimore Orioles. After executing a one-two-three eighth, manager Mike Matheny had a decision to make. His main three options: allow closer Scott Barlow to pitch for the second night in a row, opt for someone like hard-throwing righty Dylan Coleman or roll with Payamps for yet another inning. The latter option seemed like the least-logical one to many both at the time and in hindsight but, alas, that's what Matheny chose.

After consecutive solo home runs by Victor Reyes and Riley Greene, the one-out damage in the game's final inning was done on Payamps' watch. Matheny was asked about his controversial move after the contest, and he cited availability as a major factor in his decision-making process.

"We've got guys down today," Matheny said. "We've got to see who can get us outs. He was a guy who's had some experience and did a great job in the eighth, [so we] let him take it home." 

The next question sent Matheny's way was a follow-up about Coleman. Coleman, 25 years old, is one of the club's more dynamic relief pitchers. His raw stuff is among the best in the organization, yet his control was a serious issue earlier in the season. With that said, since June 11, the right-hander has allowed just one run to cross the plate in eight appearances. 

He hadn't pitched since June 28 and was a prime candidate to enter the game in the ninth. When prompted about whether it was an active choice to stay away from using Coleman on Saturday against Detroit, all Matheny responded with was a firm "no." Coleman has yet to record a big-league save, although Payamps is in that same boat.

Joel Payamps' pitch chart, via Baseball Savant.

In the end, it was a pair of fastballs that cost both Payamps and the Royals the game. It's impossible to determine how the outcome would've changed — or if it would've changed — had someone else tossed the ninth inning. Despite that, Matheny's late-game bullpen management on Saturday will go down as one of the more questionable instances of the 2022 season thus far. On Sunday, the Royals will look to get back on the winning track and secure a series victory against their bitter division rivals less than 24 hours after a crushing walk-off loss. 

