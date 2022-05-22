Royals Option Coleman, Promote Singer Ahead of Game vs. Twins

After losing the opening contest of their series against the Minnesota Twins, the Kansas City Royals lost game two on Saturday night by a final score of 9-2.

Starting pitcher Brad Keller had a lackluster outing, going seven innings but issuing three walks in the process. Two of those walks — both of the leadoff variety — came around to score in Keller's fateful third and sixth innings. The righty didn't have a poor showing but considering the Royals' lack of offensive output, they couldn't overcome a four-run allowance from their starter before the bullpen ultimately let the Twins blow things wide open in innings eight and nine.

May 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the 14-25 Royals are back at Kauffman Stadium for the final game of this series against the American League Central leaders. Up next is a brief two-game interleague set in Arizona against the Diamondbacks, with pitching probables being Zack Greinke and Jonathan Heasley. After that, Kansas City has a much-needed day off in Minnesota before another series against these same Twins.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (1-0, 2.84 ERA)

Minnesota: RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.75 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Hunter Dozier (R) - RF MJ Melendez (L) - DH Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Kyle Isbel (L) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - SS Sebastian Rivero (R) - C

Bobby Witt Jr. gets a rest day

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a fielder s choice during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In the midst of a grueling stretch of many games stacked into a finite amount of days, the general wear and tear of an MLB season can begin to set in for players. In an effort to avoid that, the Royals are giving rookie infielder Bobby Witt Jr. a rest day on Sunday. In 38 games this season, the 21-year-old is hitting .215 with four home runs and 16 RBIs. In his last 10 games, he's slashed .229/.317/.629 with three jacks and an impressive 165 wRC+. He's gone hitless in his two most recent outings, however, and will get an afternoon to hit the reset button before presumably getting back out on the field on Monday.

Dylan Coleman optioned, Brady Singer promoted

May 17, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After being promoted earlier in the week to serve as the 27th man for a doubleheader, the Royals sent RHP Brady Singer back to Triple-A Omaha as a procedural move. It was obvious after his seven-inning gem that he'd be back up in time to make his next start, and that's the case on Sunday. Singer will look to build on an outing in which he struck out a career-high nine batters and unleashed his developing changeup in full force.

In Singer's place with the Storm Chasers, RHP Dylan Coleman is being optioned to Omaha. In 152/3 innings this season, the 25-year-old has posted a 4.02 ERA but has struggled immensely with his command. Without the pressure of pitching in a big-league environment, he'll look to rein everything back in while maintaining his reputation as a flame-throwing reliever.

In other news, the Royals also announced that RHP Ronald Bolaños was reinstated from the Injured List before Sunday's game. LHP Foster Griffin, who recently made his season debut, has been optioned to Omaha.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

