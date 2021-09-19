September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Michael A. Taylor’s Late-Season Adjustments Paid off on Saturday

The Royals' center fielder has tweaked things at the plate, and it showed during Saturday's win over the Mariners.
Author:
Publish date:

In the Kansas City Royals' 8-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night, outfielder Michael A. Taylor was one of the game's biggest standouts. In addition to manning his normal center field spot, the 30-year-old went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs. It was one of his better outings of the year.

Not only did Taylor clobber a third-inning double that scored Adalberto Mondesi but later in the game, he hit a solo shot that distanced the Royals from the Mariners and helped secure the win. After the game, Taylor was asked about his display of power and what may have led to such an impressive game. He alluded to working with team trainers to assess his strengths and weaknesses, then take a slightly different approach at the plate thereafter.

"I normally think right-center or right field and in the last two or three weeks, I've tried to move my sights over a little bit more towards the middle of the field," Taylor said. "I feel like it's helped me get to some more pitches maybe inside a little bit . . . looking at some of my hot and cold zones just lets me know the areas I need to work on. I felt like I was doing that work in the cage but then in the game, still not getting to those pitches. So that was a natural progression to try and work on my mechanics and then my approach and see if I can shore up some of those areas."

After going 3-for-4 on Sept. 3 against the White Sox, Taylor went 0-for-4 in consecutive contests. In eight games since then, though, he's gone hitless just once and gotten on base in all eight contests. Over that span, which included a brief stint on the Family Medical Emergency List, Taylor is sporting a .290 batting average and an OPS of .785. He's also recorded a pair of walks during that stretch. His hard-hit chart backs up his reasoning for some recent tweaks. 

Data from Baseball Savant.

Data from Baseball Savant.

It isn't like making contact on inside pitches presents a glaring hole in Taylor's game but clearly, he connects better on balls on the outer third of the plate. From his right-handed stance, this allows him a bit more time to square up and drive the baseball. The changes to his approach were made not only in an effort to have him aim more towards center field, but also to give him a better chance to turn and burn on balls thrown inside. 

Taylor, who is a free agent after this season, is a terrific defender. There's no denying that — the issue lies with his bat. While it's far from unplayable, it's also a below-average part of his game that includes a hefty serving of strikeouts. Although it's unlikely that he drastically improves his performance at the plate now, he's self-aware of what he can to do become a more well-rounded hitter. Over the past few weeks, the returns have been positive.

Read More: Royals Provide Update on Brad Keller’s Injury Timeline

Sep 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates with team mates after the win over the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Michael A. Taylor’s Late-Season Adjustments Paid off on Saturday

May 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mike Matheny: Kris Bubic Improving ‘Already Good Repertoire'

Sep 6, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Bubic Shines in Royals’ Dominant 8-1 Win Over Mariners

Sep 2, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares (14) runs in to catch a fly ball during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Roundtable: What Should the Royals Do With Edward Olivares?

Sep 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jon Heasley (85) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mike Matheny Praises Jon Heasley in Debut: ‘His Stuff Looked Great'

Jun 14, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Provide Update on Brad Keller’s Injury Timeline

Jun 6, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Promote RHP Jon Heasley, Place Singer on IL

Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore (left) and principle owner John Sherman watch during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dayton Moore on Royals Shifting to J.J. Picollo as GM: ‘It Was the Right Thing to Do'