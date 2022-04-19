Royals Scratch Carlos Santana From Lineup Ahead of Game vs. Twins

The Kansas City Royals had a pair of series get abbreviated last week due to inclement weather, and now they'll look to get off on a better foot this week.

In their last game, a Saturday matchup against the Detroit Tigers, starting pitcher Kris Bubic bounced back in what would eventually be a 3-1 win. Bubic, while he did walk a whopping six batters, limited damage throughout the outing and did enough to hand things over to a bullpen that shut Detroit down the rest of the way. Kansas City's Easter Sunday finale against their American League Central rivals was postponed, but they'll face another division foe to begin a new week of games.

Jun 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday night, the Royals remain at home as they host the Minnesota Twins. The Twins, 4-6 on the year, are just a game above Kansas City in the division standings and have largely underperformed to start 2022. They have a talented roster but are stuck in flux with the Chicago White Sox presumably pacing the rest of the field. While the playoff race is far from even beginning to take shape, these early-season matchups are just as important as any other throughout the year. Both the Royals and Twins will look to start the series with a win at Kauffman Stadium.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 8.31 ERA)

Minnesota: RHP Chris Archer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B Salvador Perez (R) - DH Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Carlos Santana scratched, Salvador Perez moved to DH

Sep 25, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana celebrates his fifth inning home run in the dugout in at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Due to blurry vision in his left eye that has bothered him off and on for a few years, Salvador Perez is moving off his usual catcher spot for Tuesday's game and will serve as the Royals' designated hitter. Cam Gallagher will get the start behind the plate. By keeping Hunter Dozier in the lineup and moving him to first base, Kansas City is subsequently bumping Carlos Santana from the starting lineup altogether.

The 36-year-old is probably only being moved for a day, but the Royals will get a glimpse of what their lineup is like without him for at least one game. Santana is struggling immensely this season, hitting .077 with a .115 SLG. He isn't hitting the ball much at all, let alone for power, and his only redeeming quality is his ability to draw walks. That can't carry him through an entire season at this rate, so perhaps a night off will allow him to return to the lineup recharged and refreshed.

Will Carlos Hernandez settle in for start No. 2?

Aug 22, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Hernandez's first start of the 2022 season was underwhelming, to say the least. After flashing perhaps the most out of any young Royals pitcher last season, the 25-year-old went just 4-1/3 innings and surrendered six hits, four runs and a pair of walks against the Cleveland Guardians on April 11. It wasn't the outing that Hernandez wanted to have and while he didn't get charged with the loss, his play certainly contributed to the Royals not being able to come away with a win.

On Tuesday, Hernandez will make his first career start against the Twins (his third overall appearance). Last year, the righty went 6-2 on the year with a tidy 3.68 ERA in 85-2/3 innings of work split between the starting rotation and the bullpen. Hernandez has impressive stuff and plenty of heat behind his fastball, although command has been an issue. In order to fare better in his second start of 2022, he'll look to establish a rhythm early and not get deterred by a few walks or hits.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM