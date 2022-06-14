Bubic, Royals Eye Game Two Win vs. Giants on Tuesday

Kansas City will look to even the series against San Francisco on Tuesday night.

In the opening contest of their nine-game road trip on Monday, the Kansas City Royals couldn't come away with the victory in California.

In their 6-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants, the Royals' bats simply weren't good enough to get the job done. The club jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the game, although that evaporated and the Giants scored six unanswered to close things out. Starting pitcher Brady Singer struggled with his command all night long, issuing five walks in addition to recording five strikeouts. Singer allowed just two hits and two runs through five innings of work, but he wasn't nearly as good as the final score showed.

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the 20-40 Royals are back at Oracle Park and will face off against the 34-26 Giants in game two of their three-game set. Kansas City is set to send RHP Jonathan Heasley to the mound for Wednesday's series finale before the team continues its stretch of away-from-home games in Oakland against the Athletics.

Here's how the Royals will line up in tonight's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: LHP Kris Bubic (0-3, 9.13 ERA)

San Francisco: RHP Logan Webb (5-2, 3.77 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS Salvador Perez (R) - C MJ Melendez (L) - DH Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Kyle Isbel (L) - RF Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - 3B

Michael Massey promoted, others to begin rehab assignments

Sep 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Gabe Speier (67) pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday afternoon, the Royals announced that LHP Gabe Speier and RHP Matt Peacock are beginning rehab assignments with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday night. Both players have been on the Injured List since May 30, with Speier sporting a season ERA of 2.50 in 15 appearances and Peacock posting a 3.24 ERA with Triple-A Omaha in six games. The team also announced that infielder Michael Massey is being promoted from Double-A to Triple-A. The 2022 campaign has been very kind to Massey, as the Royals' No. 20 prospect was slashing .305/.359/.495 before his bump up a level within Kansas City's minor league system.

Which Kris Bubic will show up on Tuesday night?

May 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Bubic is on a consecutive no-decision streak of three games, although he's allowed a combined five runs in those contests. His last outing was easily his worst of that stretch, however, as the lefty pitched just 41/3 innings while surrendering a pair of walks and four runs on six hits. Things won't get much easier for him on paper, as San Francisco's lineup is capable of scoring runs in bunches. In two games on the road this season (one start), Bubic has tossed three innings of eight-hit, six-run ball with an ERA of 18.00. His footing among those in the Royals' rotation is perhaps the shakiest, so he desperately needs a good start on Tuesday in order to possibly build some momentum moving forward.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 8:45 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

