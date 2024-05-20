Live Updates, May 20, 2024: Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers (Game One)
The Kansas City Royals are coming into this series with an immense amount of momentum after they swept of the Oakland Athletics at home. They will now face an AL Central opponent in the Detroit Tigers to end their current home stand. The Royals are still sitting a game and a half back of the Guardians for first place in the American League Central Division, meaning that every game is going to be important for the Royals going forward.
Michael Wacha will need to bounce back from recent performances if the Royals want to end their home stand without a loss through both series. The Royals have shown improvement in a main area of concern, their ability to consistently hit the ball throughout the game. The Royals brought across eight total runs yesterday without a single home run ball. Consistent base hits and great pitching has been a winning formula for the Royals in the past, and if they want to compete for not only the division but the conference down the line, they need to win games and series against teams like Detroit.
How It Happened:
9:21 p.m. - Chris Stratton came in and put the Tigers down in order, putting the Royals 11 games over .500 and giving Michael Wacha his fourth win. This was the second game in a row that the Royals put together eight total runs. 8-3 Royals
9:03 p.m. - Tyler Duffey managed to get out of the inning but his outing was anything but pretty. He allowed four total base runners and a run to cross the plate. That makes it five allowed runs in nine innings for Duffey. He has not had a good start to his season so far. 8-3 Royals
8:58 p.m. - Kerry Carpenter earns an RBI with a long sacrifice fly to Kyle Isbel, the Royals will gladly trade that run for the out though as they still hold a commanding lead with only four more outs remain in the game for the Tigers. 8-3 Royals
8:56 p.m. - Tyler Duffey has to be careful naviagting the rest of the inning after allowing the bases to load with just a single recorded out. Chris Stratton is working in the bullpen as the Royals try to preserve their lead. 8-2 Royals
8:48 p.m. - The Royals opt to pull Wacha to begin the eight, despite his low pich count and great performance today. Tyler Duffey will come in, solidifying a quality start and a more than probable win for Wacha. 8-2 Royals
8:38 p.m. - The Tigers make a little noise as Colt Keith hits a ball down the first base line that strikes the bag and bounces over the head of Vinnie Pasquantino to bring home a run for the Tigers. Wacha grounds out the next batter to get out of the inning and sits at 89 total pitches. Another inning from him could go a long way in preserving the bullpen in the upcoming days. 8-2 Royals
8:29 p.m. - The Royals would add one more run on a Pasquantino sacrifice fly as the Royals work around the order and end the inning with the same batter they started with in Salvador Perez. 8-1 Royals
8:22 p.m. - Maikel Garcia keeps the train rolling after a Kyle Isbel walk, singling on the first pitch and putting the Royals up even bigger. That extends Garcia's hit streak to eight and the Royals still have zero outs. 7-1 Royals
8:18 p.m. - Hunter Renfroe hit a long double to left field that goes off the glove of Riley Greene, bringing home both runners and advancing Renfroe to third on the throw home. Kansas City has blown this game open and there are still no outs as Will Vest will come in for relief. 6-1 Royals
8:13 p.m. - The Royals offense is coming alive now. Following the home run from Perez, Michael Massey would continue his impressive day, improving to 3-of-3 on the day with a double before Freddy Fermin pushed him through with an RBI single. The Royals weren't done there though, as MJ Melendez singles to right, putting runners on the corners with no outs. 4-1 Royals
8:09 p.m. - Salvador Perez went up 3-0 in the count before fouling off four straight pitches and finally taking the tenth pitch 436' to left-center field to welcome Joey Wentz into the game. 3-1 Royals
7:52 p.m. - Michael Wacha has been extremely effecient today on the mound outside of a single misplaced pitch to Kerry Carpenter. He has breezed through five innings in just 59 total pitches and four total hits. 2-1 Royals
7:38 p.m. - Kerry Carpenter draws the Tigers back within one run as he takes a middle-middle fastball 430' off Michael Wacha. That would be the Tigers only run of the inning, but they are now within striking distance with a single swing. 2-1 Royals
7:24 p.m. - Michael Massey is having himself a day so far, as the Royals put together three base runners with two outs and drive home a run. Unfortunately, Reese Olson was hit by Massey's line drive back up the middle, he will be removed from the game and hopefully he's okay. Never a play you want to see in baseball, even if it does score a run. 2-0 Royals
7:16 p.m. - Both teams trade meaningless singles after the home run that doesn't lead to anybody crossing the plate on either side. Besides the home run by Massey, both pitchers have fared pretty well in this one so far. 1-0 Royals
7:00 p.m. - Michael Massey opened the inning by taking a low inside fastball 419' into deep right-center field as the Royals go up. He has been praised by manager Matt Quatraro in the past few days for his versatility at the plate behind Perez and he showed it there. 1-0 Royals
6:53 p.m. - Bobby Witt Jr smacked a double sharply to left with only a single out, unfortunately for the Royals it wouldn't amount to anything as Vinnie Paquantino and Salvador Perez both recorded quick outs to end the inning. 0-0
6:45 p.m. - The game is underway as Michael Wacha sits down the first three Detroit batters in order. 0-0
How to watch:
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
When: First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.
TV: You can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Starting Pitchers
KC - Michael Wacha (3-4, 4.71 ERA)
DET - Reese Olson (0-4, 2.09 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Maikel Garcia (3B) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) 4. Salvador Perez (DH) 5. Michael Massey (2B) 6. Freddy Fermin (C) 7. MJ Melendez (LF) 8. Hunter Renfroe (RF) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)
DET: 1. Riley Greene (LF) 2. Mark Canha (DH) 3. Wenceel Perez (CF) 4. Kerry Carpenter (RF) 5. Gio Urshela (3B) 6. Spencer Torkelson (1B) 7. Colt Keith (2B) 8. Javier Baez (SS) 9. Jake Rogers (C)
