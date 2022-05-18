Taylor Scratched From Lineup, Isbel in as Royals Face White Sox

After dropping the first game of their Tuesday day-night doubleheader, the Kansas City Royals won to cap off the night with an impressive victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Starting pitcher Brady Singer was the story of the 2-1 win, as the righty returned from Triple-A Omaha and looked perhaps better than he ever has. Across seven innings of work, the 25-year-old surrendered just four hits while striking out nine hitters. It was a tremendous outing for a player who desperately needed it, and his performance turned the head of his manager, Mike Matheny.

May 17, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, the Royals are back at Kauffman Stadium for the fourth of five games against the White Sox. Chicago currently holds the 2-1 advantage over its American League Central division rivals, so a Kansas City win would tie things up heading into Thursday's finale. With a loss, the Royals would drop yet another series in what's been a concerning season.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Zack Greinke (0-2, 3.52 ERA)

Chicago: RHP Lucas Giolito (2-1, 2.70 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B Carlos Santana (S) - DH MJ Melendez (L) - C Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B Kyle Isbel (L) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Michael A. Taylor pulled from lineup

In the initial lineup the Royals posted, center fielder Michael A. Taylor was listed in his normal starting spot. In the second edition, however, he was pulled in favor of Kyle Isbel. As of the publishing of this article, it's unknown exactly why the 31-year-old was a late scratch. Taylor is having his best season at the plate in years, walking at a career-high 12.8% clip and striking out a career-low 21.4% of the time. Isbel, on the other hand, has struggled in 17 games. He's slashing .189/.211/.243 with a wRC+ of 29. He'll get a chance to hold down the hardest position at Kauffman on Wednesday, as well as improve his numbers with the bat.

Zack Greinke due for continued regression?

May 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After posting extremely impressive numbers in his first five starts, 38-year-old Zack Greinke has crashed back down to earth a bit. Although he allowed just two runs on May 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, he surrendered a season-high 10 hits. In Kansas City's weekend series against the Colorado Rockies, he gave up another eight hits that were accompanied by seven runs (five earned). It isn't time to panic about Greinke's command — he hasn't issued a walk since April 21 — but his pitch-to-contact approach will occasionally come back to bite him. Back at home, he'll look to avoid too much regression that almost seems natural after such a great start to the year.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

