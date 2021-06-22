Royals Start 10-Game Road Trip With Yankees

The Kansas City Royals kick off their 10-game road trip with a three-game set against the New York Yankees as right-handed pitcher Brady Singer starts in Game 1.

The Kansas City Royals (31-38) kick off their 10-game road trip with a three-game set against the New York Yankees (43-28) as right-handed pitcher Brady Singer starts in Game 1.

Prior to the game, the Royals announced left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy will be activated off the injured list and will start tomorrow against New York.

Duffy will be limited in his first start back as he builds up to his full form.

Pitching Probables

New York: RHP Garrit Cole (8-3, 2.31 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (3-5, 4.76 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Salvador Perez (R) - C Ryan O'Hearn (L) - DH Jorge Soler (R) - RF Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Hunter Dozier (R) - LF Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

DJ LeMahieu (R) - 2B Aaron Judge (R) - RF Luke Voit (R) - 1B Giancarlo Stanton (R) - DH Gio Urshela (R) - 3B Gleyber Torres (R) - SS Clint Fraizer (R) - LF Kyle Higashioka (R) - C Brett Gardber (L) - CF

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique): Mondesi was once again placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury after he was pulled in the Royals' series finale against the Red Sox. It is on the opposite side of his first oblique injury.

Mondesi was once again placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury after he was pulled in the Royals' series finale against the Red Sox. It is on the opposite side of his first oblique injury. LF Andrew Benintendi (rib): Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13.

Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13. LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy will be activated off the injured list and will start tomorrow against New York.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Ronald Bolaños (right flexor strain): The severity level of Bolaños's flexor strain is still unclear as he goes through more tests but the placement on the 60-day list is not a good sign. He’ll rest as the club determines a treatment plan.

The severity level of Bolaños's flexor strain is still unclear as he goes through more tests but the placement on the 60-day list is not a good sign. He’ll rest as the club determines a treatment plan. RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn was eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: Adalberto Mondesi Heads Back to Injured List With Oblique Injury