Royals Return Jesse Hahn From Rehab Assignment

The Kansas City Royals announced on Thursday they have returned right-handed pitcher Jesse Hahn from his rehab assignment.

In an original report from the team, the Royals said Hahn had been reinstated from the injured list, but they later clarified he has only returned from his rehab assignment.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com tweeted Hahn "has only been returned from his rehab assignment as he goes through more tests/evaluations."

Hahn has spent some time on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder impingement syndrome. On April 12, he was placed on the injured list. Hahn was being used as one of Royals manager Mike Matheny's high-leverage relievers.

Following Hahn's outing against the Chicago White Sox on April 11 where he gave up two walks and a home run, Matheny said the team medical staff saw something in Hahn that was cause for "pause."

“He said he felt while he was in the ‘pen, been battling through a little bit,” Matheny said, as told by Rogers of MLB.com. “There’s always that fine line. Every one of these guys, they walk in here each day, teetering on, ‘Whether what I feel right now is major, is it just what I got to go through and what I have to pitch through, what I have to play through?’ … Fortunately, [Hahn] was honest with us last night after the game. We had a chance to get a look at it. The doctors saw some things that we needed to take a little pause.”

Hahn was sent to Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment on May 13. It wasn't expected he would pitch more than an inning, but Hahn made his first appearance with the Storm Chasers on Wednesday. He left the game with the trainer after the first batter. Prior to the start, it was believed Hahn was close to returning to the big-league club.