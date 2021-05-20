Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Royals Return Jesse Hahn From Rehab Assignment

The Kansas City Royals announced on Thursday they have returned right-handed pitcher Jesse Hahn from his rehab assignment.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Kansas City Royals announced on Thursday they have returned right-handed pitcher Jesse Hahn from his rehab assignment.

In an original report from the team, the Royals said Hahn had been reinstated from the injured list, but they later clarified he has only returned from his rehab assignment.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com tweeted Hahn "has only been returned from his rehab assignment as he goes through more tests/evaluations."

Hahn has spent some time on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder impingement syndrome. On April 12, he was placed on the injured list. Hahn was being used as one of Royals manager Mike Matheny's high-leverage relievers.

Following Hahn's outing against the Chicago White Sox on April 11 where he gave up two walks and a home run, Matheny said the team medical staff saw something in Hahn that was cause for "pause."

“He said he felt while he was in the ‘pen, been battling through a little bit,” Matheny said, as told by Rogers of MLB.com. “There’s always that fine line. Every one of these guys, they walk in here each day, teetering on, ‘Whether what I feel right now is major, is it just what I got to go through and what I have to pitch through, what I have to play through?’ … Fortunately, [Hahn] was honest with us last night after the game. We had a chance to get a look at it. The doctors saw some things that we needed to take a little pause.”

Hahn was sent to Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment on May 13. It wasn't expected he would pitch more than an inning, but Hahn made his first appearance with the Storm Chasers on Wednesday. He left the game with the trainer after the first batter. Prior to the start, it was believed Hahn was close to returning to the big-league club.

Read More: Despite Royals' Roller Coaster Start, There's Still Plenty to be Excited For in Kansas City

May 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches the ball as Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) bats during the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Which Royals Starter is Most Likely to Throw a No-Hitter?

Aug 31, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jesse Hahn (32) pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Return Jesse Hahn From Rehab Assignment

May 19, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael Taylor (2) and right fielder Jarrod Dyson (1) celebrate with teammates after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Despite Royals' Roller Coaster Start, There's Still Plenty to be Excited For in Kansas City

May 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) throws the ball to first to get Milwaukee Brewers base runner Jackie Bradley Jr. (41) during the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

It's Time to Stop the Scott Barlow Slander

May 19, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler (12) celebrates with third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez (19) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Royals' 6-4 Win Over the Brewers

May 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) completes a double play with a throw to first over Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Luis Urias (2) during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Look For Two-Game Sweep Of Brewers

May 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) pitches the ball during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Adversity is Nothing New To Danny Duffy

Apr 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals fans take their seats before the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Royals Baseball and Summertime: A Timeless Kansas City Tradition