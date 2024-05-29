The Royals Express, Wednesday, May 29: Royals look to salvage series
Today's Game: The Royals seemed to be one of the hottest teams of baseball during their recent home stand, but the road has been a different story so far. Luckily for the Royals they will have the perfect opportunity to break their skid with Seth Lugo on the mound today. The contest is slated to start at 6:40 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: Kansas City had their chances but fell short in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota Twins. Cole Ragans picks up his fourth loss of the season.
In Case You Missed It:
• Vinnie Pasquantino left yesterday's game with a lower left leg contusion. Thankfully, his X-rays were negative and he is now day-to-day.
• Bobby Witt Jr was named last week's American League Player of the Week.
• Kris Bubic was transferred to Omaha for his rehab assignment yesterday.
