Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers (Game Three)
On Sunday, the Kansas City Royals will face the Texas Rangers in the third game of their series at Globe Life Field. The Royals, now holding a 42-36 record, aim to avoid a series sweep after dropping the first two games to the Rangers.
Alec Marsh (RHP) will take the mound for the Royals. Marsh has a 5-4 record with a 4.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts this season. He'll be looking to deliver a strong performance and help Kansas City get back on track after a brutal stretch of games.
For the Rangers, Max Scherzer (RHP) will be making his first start of the season. Scherzer, a seasoned veteran with an impressive career, is making his first appearance of the season. His presence on the mound adds an element of intrigue to the matchup.
Fans can catch the game on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Kansas City.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Third Inning:
- The Royals' third inning began with Nelson Velázquez grounding out to third baseman Ezequiel Duran, who threw to first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for the out. Maikel Garcia then lined out sharply to right fielder Adolis García. Dairon Blanco ended the inning with a strikeout swinging.
- The Rangers' half of the third inning started with Marcus Semien flying out to right fielder Hunter Renfroe for the first out. Leody Taveras then reached first base on a fielding error by first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. Corey Seager followed with a flyout to Renfroe, advancing Taveras to third base. Taveras then advanced to second on a wild pitch by pitcher Alec Marsh. However, Josh Smith flew out to center fielder Blanco, ending the inning.
Second Inning:
- The Royals' second inning began with Salvador Perez flying out to right fielder Adolis García. MJ Melendez followed by striking out on a foul tip, adding another out for Kansas City. Hunter Renfroe then popped out to catcher Andrew Knizner, ending the inning without any baserunners or runs for the Royals.
- The Rangers' half of the second inning started with Nathaniel Lowe grounding out to second baseman Nick Loftin, who threw to first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino for the out. Wyatt Langford also grounded out to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., with Pasquantino making the play at first. Ezequiel Duran then walked, giving the Rangers a baserunner. However, Alec Marsh struck out Andrew Knizner swinging, leaving Duran stranded and ending the inning without any runs for Texas.
First Inning:
- The Royals' first inning began with Nick Loftin grounding out to first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. Bobby Witt Jr. then struck out swinging, giving Max Scherzer his first strikeout of the season. Vinnie Pasquantino ended the inning by popping out to third baseman Ezequiel Duran, closing the inning without any runs for Kansas City.
- The Rangers started strong with Marcus Semien popping out to catcher Salvador Perez in foul territory for the first out. Corey Seager then doubled on a sharp line drive to right fielder Hunter Renfroe, giving Texas a scoring opportunity. However, Josh Smith was called out on strikes, followed by Adolis García also being called out on strikes, leaving Seager stranded on second base and ending the inning scoreless for the Rangers.
Pregame:
- Starting Lineups:
- First pitch is slated 1:37 p.m. CT