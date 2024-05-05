Inside The Royals

Royals vs. Rangers: Live Updates, May 5, 2024

Follow along as the Royals take on the defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers in the third game of the series.

Mathey Gibson

© William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals suffered a tough loss to the Texas Rangers with a final score of 15-4. Starting on the bump for Kansas City was Michael Wacha, who had a challenging game. He pitched only 3.2 innings while allowing nine hits and seven earned runs. This game was the second in a three-game series, and despite the loss, the Royals have a chance to clinch the series in the third game on Sunday.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Live Updates:

(most recent at the top)

Pregame:

  • First pitch was initially slated for 1:10 p.m. CT, but the game is currently experiencing a delay. No updated start time has been posted.

Follow Us On Social Media:

Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN

Facebook - RoyalsCentral

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson

MATHEY GIBSON