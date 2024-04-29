The Royal Express, Monday, April 29: Will Klein Impresses In Debut
Today's Game: The Royals will kick off a series against the Blue Jays (14-15) in Toronto. The game is scheduled to strt at 6:10 p.m. CT. Johnathan Bowlan will get not only his first start of the year, but his first regular season action all together. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: Kansas City failed to capitalize on an early score, losing the final and deciding game in the series by a score of 4-1.
In Case You Missed It
• Despite his early struggles, Michael Wacha would manage to perserve the bullpen in the loss, going 5.2 innings.
• Bobby Witt Jr pushed his RBI streak to three games in a row, making it five of his last six games with an RBI.
• Will Klein made his MLB debut today, the former fifth round pick would strikeout two batters en route to a three-up three-down relief outing.
This Day In Royals History
Former Royals outfielder Chili Davis hit his 300th home run 27 years ago today, making him the 75th player in MLB history to achieve the feat.