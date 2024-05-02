The Royals Express, Thursday, May 2: Royals Rebound With Series Win
Next Game: The Royals will have Thursday off before traveling back home to kick off a series against the Texas Rangers in Kauffman. Brady Singer will open the series on the mound for the Royals on Friday. The contest is slated to start at 6:40 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: The Royals picked up a big win in the series deciding match yesterday. Picking up a 6-1 win over the Blue Jays behind Seth Lugo's impressive seven-inning outing.
In Case You Missed It
• Seth Lugo continued his dominant start to the season in the Royals win today. Lugo only allowed two hits through seven innings, picking up eight strikeouts along the way.
• Bobby Witt Jr picked up multiple hits in the Royals win today. It is his second game in a row with multiple hits and his third time in his last five games. The Royals shortstop also has an RBI in seven of his last nine games.
• Salvador Perez extended his on-base streak with a single in the top of the sixth inning yesterday. His streak is now up to 21 games straight.
This Day In Royals History
29 years ago today Kansas City retired the number 20 in honor of Royals legend Frank White. White was a five-time all-star and is a Royals Hall of Fame Inductee. White would also later be honored with a statue at Kauffman Stadium in 2004.
Follow Us On Social Media:
Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
Facebook - RoyalsCentral