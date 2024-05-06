The Royals Express, Monday, May 6: Royals Open Series Against Brewers
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will continue their homestand after a disappointing series loss against the Texas Rangers as the Milwaukee Brewers come to Kauffman Stadium. The Royals are attempting to keep pace with the Cleveland Guardians, currently standing only 2.5 games back from the division lead. Cole Ragans will take the mound for the Royals in the series opener against Bryse Wilson. The contest is slated to start at 1:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: The Royals went into the eighth inning with a two-run lead before Corey Seager and Jonah Heim RBI's would push the game to extra innings, where the Royals would lose 3-2.
In Case You Missed It
• Colin Selby was optioned down to Omaha (AAA) today after making two appearances with the Royals.
• After returning to the major leagues, Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV threw five innings and only allowed two total hits and no runs on the day.
• Alec Marsh made a rehab start with the Omaha Stormchasers today, pitching four total innings and only allowing a single hit. Marsh would strike out six batters along the way in his scoreless outing.
This Day In Royals History
• Thirteen years ago today Royals legend Eric Hosmer would make his MLB debut in Kauffman Stadium. Hosmer would go on to be a part of the Kansas City Royals World Series team.
