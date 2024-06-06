2024 AL MVP Odds: Where Does Royals Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Stand?
Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is making waves in the AL MVP race this season, boasting an impressive stat line that's catching the attention of bookmakers.
With a batting average of .319, Witt Jr. has hit 11 home runs, driven in 46 runs, and stolen 17 bases. His on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) is a robust .935, with a slugging percentage of .535 and a WAR of 3.8. Currently, the odds are reflecting his strong performance.
On FanDuel, Witt Jr. stands at +700, placing him fourth. Over at MGM, he's even higher at +450, ranking second. ESPN lists him at +700 (fourth), while DraftKings has him at +320, making him third. Hard Rock lists him at +425 (third), and BetRivers at +650 (fourth).
The last Royal to win the AL MVP was George Brett in 1980 — a season many still remember for Brett's incredible chase for a .400 batting average. Brett's MVP win is a significant part of Royals history, and Witt Jr. has a chance to etch his name alongside Brett's in the franchise's lore. While he has a tough field of competitors, most notably Yankees' outfielder Aaron Judge, his stats and impact on the Royals' lineup make him a serious contender.
As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Witt Jr. to see if he can continue his stellar performance and perhaps bring the MVP crown back to Kansas City for the first time in over four decades.