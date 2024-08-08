Bobby Witt Jr. Dominates Red Sox in Series Finale; The Royals Express, August 8
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will face the St. Louis Cardinals in the first of a two-game road series at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT. on FuboTV, as well as local networks. Royals' Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.69 ERA) will take on Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.12 ERA) in a pitching matchup between two 2024 All-Stars.
Yesterday's Result: The Royals took the series finale over the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Wednesday night. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two home runs—his fourth multi-homer game of the season. Additionally, designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino launched one 390 feet as he continued to stay hot. Cole Ragans (9-7) earned the victory as he allowed four runs, one earned, on six hits in 6 1/3 innings, while striking out seven batters and walking two on 106 pitches.
In Case You Missed It: The Royals have homered in 13 consecutive games, which is tied for the second-longest streak in club history. Kansas City certainly had Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford's (7-9) number early as in 3 2.3 innings he allowed six runs on five hits, while throwing three strikeouts and four walks on 85 pitches.
On This Day in Royals History: The Royals took down the Red Sox 9-3 on Aug. 8, 2023 in Fenway Park. Right fielder Drew Waters, second baseman Michael Massey and left fielder MJ Melendez each homered in the game. On the other side of the ball, Kansas City pitcher Brady Singer earned the victory after allowing three runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while throwing four strikeouts on 96 pitches in 6 2/3 innings.
