Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Danny Duffy

    Danny Duffy Speaks on Future in MLB: ‘We’re Going to Play’

    The former Royals pitcher plans on returning to baseball for the 2022 season — and potentially beyond.
    Author:

    Over the past few months, the baseball world has been waiting for an indication of whether Danny Duffy would be returning to the game in 2022. That answer appears to be about as close to a resounding "yes" as possible.

    Duffy, a longtime member of the Kansas City Royals, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at this year's deadline in an effort to recoup a prospect and allow Duffy to play for the team he grew up rooting for. Unfortunately, a flexor strain held him out of in-game action for the rest of the season. While the Dodgers made a run to the National League Championship Series, Duffy watched from the dugout.

    With baseball now locked out and free agency being put on a temporary hold, Duffy's future is becoming a bit clearer. In a recent article written by Andy McCullough of The Athletic, the 32-year-old lefty addressed offseason surgery he had to repair his flexor tendon. Tommy John surgery was a fear but once that option was avoided, Duffy went from possibly considering retirement to being all-in on returning to pitching next season. Per McCullough:

    “I’m pumped,” Duffy said on Wednesday, as he drove through the hills near his home outside Lompoc, Calif. “I was going to take it to the house. But I got the itch. I’ve got more in the tank, for sure.”

    Read More

    Duffy continued, in the article, to say "we're full-go" and "we're going to play" when asked about his 2022 outlook. McCullough writes that Duffy plans to be ready to pitch by the beginning of June. In that scenario, any team looking for some left-handed help in their pitching staff could pursue someone who was stellar in 2021 before injuries derailed what was a very promising season.

    While Duffy is likely a reliever next year, McCullough adds that "if his elbow remains stable, he believes he still has several serviceable years left as a starter." At any rate, this doesn't seem to be the last we'll see of Duffy. Once the lockout ends — whenever that is — and he can communicate with teams again, expect at least a few of them to be interested in acquiring his services. Will the Royals be among those squads? Only time will tell.

    Read More: Should the Royals Bring Danny Duffy Back? It’s Complicated

    May 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) pitches the ball during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Danny Duffy Speaks on Future in MLB: ‘We’re Going to Play’

    1 minute ago
    Aug 10, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Clarke (45) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Regardless of Outcome, Taylor Clarke Signing Is Worth a Shot for Royals

    Dec 5, 2021
    May 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones (21) jumps against the wall to catch a potential home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    JaCoby Jones Signing Potentially Amplifies Outfield Logjam for Royals

    Dec 3, 2021
    Aug 8, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Richard Lovelady (55) reacts after beating the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Royals Sign P Richard Lovelady, OF JaCoby Jones to Minor League Deals

    Dec 1, 2021
    Aug 6, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (66) reacts after hitting a one run triple during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    The Royals’ Commitment to Ryan O’Hearn Is Puzzling — At Best

    Dec 1, 2021
    Oct 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals minor league shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. receives the Royals Minor League Hitter of the Year Award from general manager J.J. Picollo and president Dayton Moore before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Trust the Process and Don't Crown the 2022 Royals Just Yet

    Nov 29, 2021
    Jun 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) walks off the field during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Royals’ Lack of Free Agent Spending Is a Double-Edged Sword

    Nov 29, 2021
    Jul 25, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals owners group principal owner John Sherman applauds during warm ups before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Royals Owner John Sherman’s Impact Is Already Being Felt

    Nov 24, 2021