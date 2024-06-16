Grand-Slams and Double-Digit Wins: The Royals Express, Sunday, June 16
Today's Game: Kansas City will look to win their final and deciding game against the Dodgers. The Royals have had an opportunity to win both games, after being up multiple runs in their first game loss against the Dodgers this series. Kansas City has seen a much improved series from their starting rotation than they saw previously against the Yankees. Brady Singer will take the mound in the rubber match for the Royals. The contest is slated to start at 3:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: MJ Melendez's timely home run helps to push the Royals to a 7-2 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Seth Lugo picked up his tenth win of the season and another quality start.
In Case You Missed It:
• Salvador Perez was held out of last night's game with soreness but was available to pinch hit.
• MJ Melendez hit a grand slam on his 12th pitch of an at-bat, helping lift the Royals to a big road win.
• Seth Lugo is the first pitcher in the American League to pick up double digits wins this season.
On This Day in Royals History:
Salvador Perez becomes the first Royals player in 24 years to record a hit in an MLB All-Star Game, hitting a single in the eighth inning. He became the first Royal since Bo Jackson in 1989 to record a hit in the game.
