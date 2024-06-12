Inside The Royals

Hunter Renfroe Avoids Surgery After Toe Injury

Hunter Renfroe's MRI revealed no fracture in his toe, keeping him out of surgery.

May 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Hunter Renfroe (16) catches a fly ball against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Hunter Renfroe was placed on the IL after fouling multiple pitches off of his toe.

Thankfully for Kansas City, an MRI of the outfielder's foot showed no signs of a fracture. This means that Renfroe will be back sooner than later for the Royals, avoiding surgery with the positive news. If Renfroe's foot required surgery he would have been looking at missing six to eight weeks with the injury.

With the Royals recently calling up Drew Waters from the minors, it doesn't look like the Royals will be rushing Renfroe back. Renfroe was initially believed to have suffered a fractured toe but avoided serious injury. His eligible date for reinstatement is June 21st, though it's unclear if the Royals will immediately bring him back when eligible.

The outfielder is batting .200 for the Royals this season with six home runs. His veteran leadership and experience are especially helpful with the young core that the Royals have. Kansas City will be hoping to get Renfroe back sooner than later.

