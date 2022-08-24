Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals Announce 2023 Regular Season Schedule

The Royals will open next season against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, March 30 of 2023.

The Kansas City Royals are currently on the back end of their 2022 campaign, but MLB is already looking ahead to next year and has released schedules for all 30 teams. On Wednesday afternoon, Kansas City announced its 2023 regular season schedule via an official tweet from the club

The Royals are slated to open their 2023 regular season on a Thursday, hosting their American League Central rivals — the Minnesota Twins — on March 30. The club will also close out the 2023 campaign with a home slate, hosting the New York Yankees from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. The 2023 season will be the first one in which all 30 MLB clubs will square off against each other, and baseball's new "balanced" schedule will feature a structure as follows for Kansas City: 

  • 46 games in interleague play
  • 52 games against American League Central opponents
  • 64 games against clubs from the American League East and American League West

As far as holidays (and baseball holidays) are concerned, the Royals will be spending time both at home and on the road next year. They're in town for Father's Day on June 18, Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, Lou Gehrig Day on June 2 and Roberto Clemente Day on Sept. 15 and will be on the road for Easter on April 9, Mother's Day on May 14, Memorial Day on May 29 and Independence Day on July 4. Kansas City isn't scheduled to play on Labor Day (Sept. 4). 

As things currently stand, the Royals have a season-long run of 16 consecutive days with games that runs from May 2 through May 17. That consists of 10 games in a row at home, followed by six games in a row on the road that will subsequently be picked up following an off day to complete a nine-game road trip.

