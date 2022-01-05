Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    Player(s)
    Salvador Perez, Adalberto Mondesi, Whit Merrifield, Brad Keller, Hunter Dozier

    Royals Cancel 2022 FanFest, Fault COVID-19 Pandemic

    The 2022 Kansas City Royals FanFest is canceled for the second consecutive year. While the team blames COVID-19, the MLB lockout made the event a long shot in 2022.

    The Kansas City Royals' annual FanFest has been canceled, according to the team's official website. The last FanFest took place in January 2020, months before the initial COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

    "At present we do not plan to hold the 2022 Royals Fan Fest originally scheduled to take place in late January at the Convention Center," the Royals' website says. "With continuing public health warnings and unknown restrictions on hotels and events in the future, it’s become clear that planning to host an event of this magnitude in a manner our fans deserve is not practical at this time."

    The team further confirmed the update, by responding to a fan on Twitter.

    The team did say they "are exploring new and exciting ways to engage virtually or otherwise this off-season" in lieu of the traditional FanFest. 

    Read More

    The 2020 event allowed fans to meet players, buy merchandise and get excited about the upcoming season. Players such as Whit Merrifield, Adalberto Mondesi, Salvador Perez, Brad Keller and Hunter Dozier were in attendance, as well as former players like Willie Aikens, Mike Boddicker, Mike MacFarlane, and John Mayberry. The 2020 FanFest notably hosted Perez's naturalization ceremony, where the fan-favorite became a U.S. citizen.

    Pandemic or not, the current MLB lockout presented another obstacle for the event. Current players are not able to attend team events, such as games, practice, or FanFest, during the lockout. ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan recently wrote about the situation and where it currently is or isn't.

    Read More: Royals Should Be Hesitant to Drink the Carlos Santana Kool-Aid

    Apr 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals fans take their seats before the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Royals Cancel 2022 FanFest, Fault COVID-19 Pandemic

    46 seconds ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana celebrates his fifth inning home run in the dugout in at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Royals Should Be Hesitant to Drink the Carlos Santana Kool-Aid

    Jan 3, 2022
    May 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) in action during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    MLB’s Lockout Impacts Adalberto Mondesi as Much as Anyone

    Dec 21, 2021
    Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
    Prospects

    Baseball America Predicts Royals’ 2025 Starting Lineup

    Dec 10, 2021
    May 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) pitches the ball during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Danny Duffy Speaks on Future in MLB: ‘We’re Going to Play’

    Dec 9, 2021
    Aug 10, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Clarke (45) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Regardless of Outcome, Taylor Clarke Signing Is Worth a Shot for Royals

    Dec 5, 2021
    May 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones (21) jumps against the wall to catch a potential home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    JaCoby Jones Signing Potentially Amplifies Outfield Logjam for Royals

    Dec 3, 2021
    Aug 8, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Richard Lovelady (55) reacts after beating the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Royals Sign P Richard Lovelady, OF JaCoby Jones to Minor League Deals

    Dec 1, 2021