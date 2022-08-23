Royals Recall Jonathan Heasley, Place Vinnie Pasquantino on IL

The Kansas City Royals have the Arizona Diamondbacks in town for a brief two-game series, and their roster is going to look a little different when their National League opponents come into town.

On Tuesday afternoon, the club announced that RHP Jonathan Heasley and catcher Sebastian Rivero have been recalled from Triple-A Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas, respectively. In a pair of corresponding moves, RHP Collin Snider is being optioned to Triple-A Omaha and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort.

Pasquantino suffered his shoulder injury during Monday afternoon's win over the Chicago White Sox, being in obvious pain after swinging at a pitch. He was removed from the game and replaced by fellow rookie Nick Pratto, then went and underwent some subsequent medical tests to determine whether there was any preliminary damage. The indication from last night was that the injury wasn't serious, and that can still be the case with just a brief stint on the IL. In 49 games this season, Pasquantino is hitting .263 with a .350 OBP and a 123 wRC+.

Heasley's most recent start for the Royals came on August 9, and he took the loss against the White Sox. In 5.1 innings of work, the 25-year-old allowed seven hits (including a pair of home runs) and two earned runs while striking out five Chicago hitters and walking just one. His season ERA sits at an untidy 5.61, and the 2022 campaign has featured far more walks than Heasley is traditionally known for. He's struggled with his command, and he'll look to get back on track against Arizona on Tuesday.

In 28 games with the Royals this year, Snider has posted a 7.25 ERA in 22.1 innings. Across 21.2 innings with the Storm Chasers, his ERA is 5.40. Rivero is hitless in 14 plate appearances at the big-league level and is slashing .218/.294/.410 in Double-A in 2022.