Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees (Game Three)
Kansas City, MO. - The Royals have struggled against the Yankees so far. The Royals pitching staff has struggled especially, not just with the Yankees but the entire month of June. Matt Quatraro has decided to change it up and go to an "opener" role to start this game. Dan Altavilla will make his first career start and just his second appearance for the Royals.
Kansas City will have to not get in trouble early if they want to win this game. The Royals have allowed a first-inning run in a large multitude of games ranging back to the Cleveland series. If Kansas City wants a shot to win this game and keep the split alive while playing the back end of their rotation, they need to hit the ball early and hard before the Yankees can pull ahead. The Royals always have a chance in close games, the issue they have been facing is that they are down more than they can handle early and it becomes unsurmountable.
7:25 p.m. - Kansas City has a problem. They are getting beat up often and early by the Yankees. New York managed to bring nine total batters to the plate before Kansas City could pick up its first three outs. The Royals won't make it very far in the postseason or to the postseason at all if they keep finding themselves down five or more runs before they even get a chance to hit the ball. The injury to Michael Wacha has left this team with a major gap in its rotation that is costing them crucial games in a tight division race. Daniel Lynch was brought in to face a bases-loaded situation and allowed all three runs to score, plus a run of his own on a three-run Trevino home run. 6-0 Yankees
7:20 p.m. - The Royals have had an epidemic of bad first innings this month. Altavilla only retired one of the first six batters that he faced. It has been a familiar story for Kansas City as they've allowed a first inning run in their last seven games. Matt Quatraro pulls Altavilla and wastes the concept of an opener early. Daniel Lynch will now start with one out, bases loaded, and already losing by multiple runs. 2-0 Yankees
7:10 p.m. - The game is underway as the unconvential "opener" Dan Altavilla gets the game started.
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
When: First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.
TV: You can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Starting Pitchers
KC - Dan Altavilla (0-0, 0 ERA, First Career Start)
NY - Cody Poteet (2-0, 1.72 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Maikel Garcia (3B) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) 4. Salvador Perez (C) 5. Nelson Velazquez (RF) 6. Nick Loftin (2B) 7. Freddy Fermin (DH) 8. Garrett Hampson (LF) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)
NY: 1. Anthony Volpe (SS) 2. Juan Soto (RF) 3. Aaron Judge (CF) 4. Giancarlo Stanton (DH) 5. Alex Verdugo (LF) 6. Gleyber Torres (2B) 7. Anthony Rizzo (1B) 8. Jose Trevino (C) 9. DJ LeMahieu (3B)
