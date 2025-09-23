MLB Writer Criticizes Royals For Major "What-If"
The Kansas City Royals have six games left of the regular season schedule and are six games back of the third American League Wild Card spot. They are on the verge of elimination after they had reached the postseason in 2024 as the second AL Wild Card team. They have struggled offensively for much of the year, while the pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain.
But there is only so much the pitching staff can do without support from the offense, and that has led the Royals to where they are right now.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report outlined what each Major League team's biggest "what-if" was from 2025, and for the Royals, it was consistent offensive production, particularly from the outfield.
Royals Slammed For Lack of Outfield Production
"Whether it's been Jac Caglianone, Drew Waters, Nick Loftin, Mike Yastrzemski, Mark Canha, Hunter Renfroe or someone else, the Royals have gotten embarrassing corner-outfield production at the plate," Kelly wrote.
"General manager J. J. Picollo has generally done a strong job in his role given the limited resources he has. But while he might need to just hope that Caglianone breaks out next year, Picollo needs to make a major addition at the other corner outfield spot in the offseason."
The Royals are going to have to make some moves in order to boost their outfield production. There will be options available in free agency, though they might prefer to make the moves via trade since they don't typically spend big in free agency.
Either way, this needs to be at the top of their list this coming offseason. There is a lot of work to be done in order to turn this team into a postseason contender again.
Everything they have tried in 2025 has failed. They were hoping that the addition of Jonathan India would help them out. They acquired him from the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Brady Singer, but India has struggled at the plate.
It will certainly be interesting to see what the Royals decide to do and how they approach the offseason, but it's clear that what they tried in 2025 didn't work and that things need to change if they want to contend in 2026.
Perhaps trading from their pitching staff to bolster their offense would be a good approach.
