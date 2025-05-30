Inside The Royals

Orioles-Royals Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Surging .338 Hitter To Kansas City

Could the Royals bring back an unlikely savior?

May 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Baltimore Orioles logo on the sleeve of designated hitter Gunnar Henderson (2) as he prepares on deck during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In their quest for offense, the Kansas City Royals might arrive at a surprise reunion.

Early in the 2025 season, the Royals' offense has once again been their Achilles' heel. They've managed to keep runs off the board even with their top two starting pitchers injured, but the offense has been a black hole outside of Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia.

Thankfully, the Royals are still above .500, thanks mostly to a dominant 16-2 stretch against inferior opponents. They should be trade deadline buyers, and they should be able to find at least one veteran bat to help boost their offense.

As it happens, one of the top bats who projects to be available was once a Royal, and it didn't go well the first time around.

On Friday, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report speculated that the Royals could be a trade fit for the Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn, who was high on his list of the "big names up for grabs" at this year's deadline.

"Though he has served as designated hitter more than anything else this season, O'Hearn is more than capable of playing first base or right field. He even occasionally sets up shop out in left field. And that means with very few exceptions, every tentative buyer has a weak point in its lineup that could be filled by O'Hearn," Miller wrote.

"Can't imagine he was on a single 'trade deadline candidates' list heading into the season, but O'Hearn probably needs to be No. 1 if you're ranking them today. (And while they desperately need bats, it'd be a bit funny if it's the Royals bringing him back after he had a .683 OPS and a negative-2.6 bWAR in his five seasons in Kansas City.)"

O'Hearn, 31, has been the unexpected hitting sensation of the 2025 season. He's hitting a career-high .338, and his .977 OPS is second-best in the American League, behind some guy named Aaron Judge.

Leaving the Royals after the 2022 season seemed to immediately turn O'Hearn's career around. He had an OPS+ of 71 in his last year in Kansas City, and that jumped to 122 in Baltmore in '23, then 121 the following season. This year, it's skyrocketed to 183.

If the Royals can stomach the rest of his $8 million salary (which doesn't seem like a huge ask), O'Hearn should be at the top of their list.

