Braves' $65 Million Slugger Linked To Royals In Free Agency

The Kansas City Royals are a very interesting team right now. Two seasons ago, they emerged as one of the better teams in the American League. They had a chance to compete for the AL pennant down the stretch with Bobby Witt Jr. leading the team.

Last season, they fell off the map quite a bit. They whiffed on the postseason because they didn't have the firepower to compete with the top clubs.

Given the fact that Witt is under contract for a few more years, the Royals need to make their run at a World Series while he's locked down. This could result in the Royals making an aggressive move in free agency or on the trade block over the coming weeks.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the Royals could bolster their offense by signing Atlanta Braves veteran slugger Marcell Ozuna this winter. Ozuna is coming off a huge contract and is only expected to sign a one or two year deal this offseason.

Marcell Ozuna could be an intriguing target for the Royals

Sep 24, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Isaac Collins was a solid acquisition in a trade with the Brewers. Lane Thomas is an intriguing buy-low pick up," Miller wrote. "But the Royals still need at least one more outfielder or designated hitter who can provide actual slugging prowess. We all know Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger are pipe dreams for this small-market club, but DH Marcell Ozuna might be doable on a one-year deal."

Ozuna didn't have a huge season last year, but he was one of the better players in the National League two years ago.

The Royals could make a serious run at him on a one-year deal. This idea would give the Royals a middle of the order bat to help bolster their offense. Pair this with a potential trade for somebody like Jarren Duran and the Royals would have a very competitive lineup for a year or two.

There are other teams that could make a run at Ozuna, too, but it seems like the Braves are alright with letting him walk in free agency.

More MLB: Blockbuster Red Sox-Royals Mock Trade Sends All-Star To Kansas City