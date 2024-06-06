Royals Close Out Road Series vs. Guardians: The Royals Express, Thursday, June 6
Today's Game: The Royals will close out their series in Cleveland today. The Royals will continue with Brady Singer on the mound, as was the plan yesterday before the postponement. The Guardians will make a change to their expected starterfrom yesterday and roll out Tanner Bibee. The Royals can no longer win this series traditionally and will be going for the split. The contest is slated to start at 12:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: There was no game yesterday due to heavy rain in Cleveland.
In Case You Missed It:
• Yesterday's game will be made up on Augsut 26th as part of a split doubleheader against the Guardians.
• The AL Central has as many teams above .500 as the entire National League.
• Kansas City signed former Dodgers infielder Kevin Padlo to a minor league deal.
Follow Us On Social Media:
Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
Facebook - RoyalsCentral