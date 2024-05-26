Royals Collapse in Seventh Inning vs. Rays, Winning Streak Ends at Eight
The Kansas City Royals fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. This loss ended Kansas City's win streak at eight games.
Tampa Bay scored four runs in the seventh frame, despite recording just three total hits before it. But before that, Kansas City's bats were freezing cold as well.
The Royals were the first team to reach first base as right fielder Nelson Velazquez (walk) and second baseman Adam Frazier (single) did so in the second inning. But two more walks in the fifth inning would be Kansas City's only other form of offense.
Rays pitcher Taj Bradley was taken out after the fifth frame and finished the afternoon allowing zero runs, one hit and three walks, while throwing six strikeouts on 95 pitches. Rays reliever Shawn Armstrong filled in for Bradley and Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. won the battle immediately with a 373-foot solo homer to left to get the game's run in the sixth inning.
The sixth inning was certainly the frame for offense as Royals pitcher Michael Wacha, who had a perfect game going, allowed a double and a walk. But fortunately, he'd get out of the inning with two more strikeouts to add to his total.
Wacha allowed a double and a single to open the seventh inning and his afternoon ended there. The 32-year-old was then taken out and finished the game allowing zero runs on three hits and a walk, while throwing seven strikeouts on 94 pitches.
Reliever John Schreiber filled in for Wacha, but immediately hit left fielder Randy Arozarena with the pitch to load the bases with zero outs. Rays pinch hitter Jonathan Aranda grounded into a fielder's choice and the runner was out at home. However, Royals' Brandon Lowe tripled to bring in three runs and Jose Siri followed it shortly after with a two-out single to tally another one to go up 4-1.
Witt was thrown out at home after a single by first baseman Salvador Perez in the eighth inning and that ended up being the closest Kansas City would get to scoring another run.
Kansas City falls to 34-20 and Tampa Bay rises to 26-28.