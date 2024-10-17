Royals Could Pursue Cardinals Hurler If Option Is Declined For 2025
The Kansas City Royals season ended last week with a 3-1 loss in Game 4 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees. The team had secured the second American League Wild Card spot after going 86-76.
One of their key starters, right-hander Michael Wacha is expected to decline his player option and return to free agency. Perhaps the Royals could look at Wacha's former St. Louis Cardinals teammate Lance Lynn.
Lynn has a club option for 2025, and Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report is expecting St. Louis to decline that option and allow Lynn to hit the open market.
"Lance Lynn wasn't terrible in his second go-around with the Cardinals, pitching to a 3.84 ERA and 4.31 FIP over 117 1/3 innings pitched," Kelly wrote.
"Still, he had two injured list stints with right knee inflammation and will turn 38 next May. The Cardinals are looking to trim payroll in 2025, so it stands to reason they will take the $1 million buyout on his option, rather than paying him $11 million to return."
Lynn has been very durable over the course of his career and actually bounced back quite nicely after posting a 5.73 ERA with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023.
Should the Royals sign him, they'll need him to stay healthy. That was his biggest issue in 2024. The knee is an obvious concern for a starter about to turn 38.
But when healthy, he can be one of Major League Baseball's most durable starters who can eat innings and keep a team in a game. We'll see if the Royals take a chance on him.
