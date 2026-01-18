Red Sox-Royals 3-For-1 Mock Trade Brings All-Star To Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals were one of the more surprising teams in baseball during the 2024 season, but they took a massive step back last season.

As a result, they're going to need to add a big bat or two at the top of their lineup. There are a few solid options on the trade block, but there's one name that stands out above the rest.

Just Baseball's Jordan Leandre put together a mock trade that would send Kris Bubic, Blake Mitchell, and David Shields to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Jarren Duran this winter.

Jarren Duran is the obvious trade target for the Royals

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) breaks his bat as he lines out during the first inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The prize here is still Bubic. Despite constant injuries, including one to his rotator cuff that ended his 2025 campaign, this southpaw is a stud," Leandre wrote. "While not in the same way as Crochet, Bubic avoids the barrel, getting opposing hitters to expand the zone and frequently whiff. He’s an expiring contract with injury issues, but he’s a very talented arm. He’s not Cole Ragans, but the Royals won’t trade Cole Ragans!

"In a best-case scenario, Bubic gives the Red Sox the best rotation in baseball. If injuries continue to give him trouble, Boston has more than enough depth to survive. Shields gives the Red Sox yet another lefty pitching prospect. So far as a pro, he’s been a high-strikeout, low-walk arm. He’s not flashy, but the Red Sox adore projectable lefty arms."

The first thing to note with this mock trade is that it's an overpay by the Royals. It would likely cost Kansas City one less player than Leandre suggests.

Either way, the idea of trading a pitcher like Bubic alongside prospects to land Duran makes perfect sense. This would push both teams in the direction they want to go.

The Royals would land the star outfielder to pair alongside Bobby Witt Jr. at the top of their lineup. Duran would be a perfect fit in Kansas City's massive outfield, too.

The Red Sox would land another pitcher to add to the top of their rotation. The addition of Bubic would solidify Boston's rotation at the top of the league after signing Ranger Suárez and trading for Sonny Gray.

