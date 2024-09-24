Royals Could Reunite With Veteran Reliever To Bolster Bullpen For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have been largely carried by American League MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. and a strong starting rotation in 2024. If there is one weakness with the team, the bullpen would be it.
They recently placed James McArthur and Hunter Harvey on the injured list to join Will Smith and Chris Stratton. If their losing streak continues and they miss the postseason, they could be in the market for some bullpen help for 2025.
Perhaps they could target left-hander Aroldis Chapman, who is having a strong season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report also lists him as one of the top relief arms available this winter.
The 36-year-old left-hander is 5-5 with a 3.97 ERA with the Pirates this season. He also has recorded 22 holds and converted 11 of his 16 save opportunities.
The Royals signed him to a one-year deal prior to the 2023 season. He was ultimately traded to the Texas Rangers at the deadline in the same deal that brought back left-hander Cole Ragans.
Chapman would be a welcoome addition to a young clubhouse. He could close games if need be, but could also form a deadly back-end duo with current closer Lucas Erceg. He also is a veteran presence that could benefit a young ballclub.
His market should be competitive after another strong season. If the Royals want to improve their bullpen for 2025, Chapman might just be the perfect fit, and this time, they can keep him around if they are in contention.
