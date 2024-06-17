Royals Drop Second Straight Series: The Royals Express, Monday, June 17
Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Royals, including full TV listing in the schedule.
Yesterday's Result: The Royals dropped the rubber match against the Dodgers in a 3-0 loss.
In Case You Missed It:
• Despite the loss, Brady Singer picked up a quality start in yesterday's outing.
• The Royals bullpen held the Dodgers scoreless for the second straight game.
• The Royals will only have two series against teams with winning records until the All Star break.
On This Day in Royals History:
• On this day ten years ago, the Royals took over first place in the AL Central with a win over Max Scherzer and the Tigers.
