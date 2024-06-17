Inside The Royals

Royals Drop Second Straight Series: The Royals Express, Monday, June 17

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Royals, including full TV listing in the schedule.

Jun 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) returns to the dugout following the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Yesterday's Result: The Royals dropped the rubber match against the Dodgers in a 3-0 loss.

• Despite the loss, Brady Singer picked up a quality start in yesterday's outing.

• The Royals bullpen held the Dodgers scoreless for the second straight game.

• The Royals will only have two series against teams with winning records until the All Star break.

• On this day ten years ago, the Royals took over first place in the AL Central with a win over Max Scherzer and the Tigers.

