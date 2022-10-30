Skip to main content

Royals Hire Matt Quatraro as New Manager

Kansas City settles on a popular favorite for its managerial job near the end of October.

From the very moment the Kansas City Royals announced that Mike Matheny wouldn't be returning for the 2023 campaign, speculation began to build regarding who would be the team's next manager. Just before the end of October, the search officially came to a close. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, now-former Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro is the Royals' choice as the man to lead them through their rebuild.

The Kansas City Royals are hiring Matt Quatraro as their new manager, sources tell ESPN. Quatraro, 48, has been the Rays' bench coach and also worked in Cleveland. He's adored among players, coaches and execs, and is regarded as the ideal type to shepherd the Royals' young core.

- Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:16 p.m. CST

Quatraro, who has experience as manager and catching instructor in Tampa Bay's minor league ranks, has been one of the hottest names on the Major League Baseball coaching market for the past month or so. Once the end of the 2022 regular season drew near, the general expectation was that the 48-year-old would interview with multiple teams for their openings and possibly end up being hired. That was the case this fall, as Quatraro beat out final candidates such as Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough for Kansas City's job.

Renowned for his forward-thinking mindset and given that he's coming over from an analytics-friendly organization in Tampa Bay, the Royals are banking on Quatraro to be able to thrive as a communicator and leader at various levels of the big-league organization. Within the past 15 years, he's filled roles such as minor league hitting coordinator and assistant hitting coach and third base coach at the MLB level. Quatraro interviewed for a pair of managerial jobs (New York Mets and Oakland Athletics) after last season. Per the Royals, he now becomes the club's 18th full-time manager.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Royals Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations/General Manager J.J. Picollo noted in the club's official press release that Quatraro "thoroughly impressed" the organization throughout the interview process. CEO and Chairman John Sherman added that Picollo and company conducted a "rigorous process" to find Kansas City's next manager. Here are Quatraro's first comments on joining the Royals: 

“I’m grateful to Mr. Sherman and the ownership group, J.J. and the front office, and everyone else with the Royals for this opportunity. I already knew the talent on the roster and how great the fans in Kansas City are, and the interview process convinced me that the terrific things I’d heard about the organization’s culture are true. I can’t wait to get started, and for my family to get to Kansas City and be part of that community."

Read More: Bobby Witt Jr. Named Finalist for Players Choice Rookie Award

Jul 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after being doused with gatorade after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bobby Witt Jr. Named Finalist for Players Choice Rookie Award

By Jordan Foote
May 14, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) high fives with first base coach Clayton McCullough (86) after drawing a walk against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Clayton McCullough ‘Among Finalists’ for Royals' Manager Job

By Jordan Foote
May 5, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) talks to Pedro Grifol in the dugout against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Royals Finish First Round of Interviews for Manager Job

By Jordan Foote
Sep 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Brady Singer Explains Improvements to Sinker in 2022

By Jordan Foote
Jul 6, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan (62) reacts after Bryce Harper s home run in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Royals to Interview Dusty Wathan for Manager Job

By Jordan Foote
Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Josh Staumont (63) throws against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Royals’ Relief Corps Can Use the Josh Staumont of Old in 2023

By Shawn Bauman
Jul 16, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino (9) hits a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 10th inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Royals Make MLB Pipeline’s All-Rookie Teams

By Jordan Foote
Apr 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; A detailed view of MLB official Rawlings baseball with signature of commissioner Rob Manfred at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

The Columbia Fireflies Showed Both Struggle and Promise in 2022

By Shawn Bauman