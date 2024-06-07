Royals Kick Off Home Series: The Royals Express, Friday, June 7
Today's Game: The Royals will fly back to Kansas City to start their home series against the Seattle Mariners. The Royals have already seen the Mariners in one series this season, dropping two of three games to Seattle in their last series meeting. Daniel Lynch IV will get the nod for Kansas City as Michael Wacha is still recovering from his injury. Kansas City managed to get out of the last series with a split, bringing them back to four games back in the division race. The contest is slated to start at 7:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: The Royals squeaked past the Guardians in a crucial AL Central division contest by a score of 4-3. The win was highlighted by the Royals bullpen and unexpected saviors on offense.
In Case You Missed It:
• Just a day after picking up his first decision loss, Sam Long is on the board with his first win. Long picked up the decision after pitching a scoreless seventh inning to bring his record to 1-1.
• The Royals had a bullpen game yesterday, using five different pitchers after Brady Singers early exit. Despite the large pitcher count in this game, Kansas CIty's bullpen did not allow a single run after Singer exited.
• MLB All-Star voting is now open as the Royals look to send multiple players to the All Star Game for the first time since 2021.
On This Day in Royals History:
• On this day in 1986 the Kansas City Royals selected Bo Jackson in the fourth round. Jackson would go on to play for both the Raiders in the NFL and the Royals in the MLB becoming one of less than 70 athletes to achieve the feat of playing in both leagues.
Follow Us On Social Media:
Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
Facebook - RoyalsCentral