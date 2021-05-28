Sports Illustrated home
Royals Reinstate Hunter Dozier, Place Josh Staumont on Injured List

Prior to their first game against the Minnesota Twins, the Kansas City Royals have announced a flurry of roster moves.
Prior to their first game against the Minnesota Twins, the Kansas City Royals have announced a flurry of roster moves, including the reinstatement of infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier and the placement of right-handed relief pitcher Josh Staumont on the 10-day injured list.

Staumont is being placed on the injured list with a left knee strain. His stint on the list is retroactive to May 27, according to Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star.

This season, Staumont has appeared in 21 games for the Royals, notching 25 strikeouts and five saves. The 27-year-old righty has given up eight runs, seven earned, on 14 hits while walking 13. 

Staumont's command has been shaky in his last two appearances. In two innings pitched, Staumont has given up two runs on four hits and two walks.

For Dozier, he has been rehabbing with the Storm Chasers since May 22. During his rehab assignment, the 29-year-old has gone 3-for-18 with two doubles and three RBIs. In Omaha, Dozier slashed .167/.167/.278 with a .444 OPS in four games with the team.

Before his injury, Dozier was on quite a cold spell at the plate. In his last 30 big league plate appearances, Dozier was 0-for-28 with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Dozier is currently slashing .139/.202/.339 with a .541 OPS on the year in Kansas City.

The Royals also optioned infielder Ryan O'Hearn to Triple-A Omaha and recalled right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernandez from Omaha.

O'Hearn has hit .246/.377/.623 for the Royals in 57 plate appearances. Hernandez has a record of 1-1 in four games started this season for the Storm Chasers. He's collected a 5.59 ERA in 19.1 innings pitched with 20 strikeouts and five walks.  

May 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates with left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) and right fielder Jorge Soler (12) after Dozier hit a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
