Royals vs. Brewers: Live Updates, May 8, 2024
The Kansas City Royals took down the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Wednesday afternoon. This victory helped them clinch the home series against Milwaukee, as the Royals won 2-of-3 contests.
The Royals won the first game 3-2 after a three-run seventh inning and Milwaukee stole game two 6-5 after Willy Adames' three-run homer in the ninth inning.
Although the final score was a relatively average one, the start of Wednesday's game made it seem like a high-scoring contest would be inevitable.
How It Happened...
Top of the ninth inning: Royals reliever Tyler Duffey struggled in the ninth inning as he allowed a run on two walks and a hit, but was later taken out for James McArthur, who got the final two outs, including a ground-out that brought a run in. FINAL: Royals 6, Brewers 4
Bottom of the eighth inning: Witt opened it with a 419-foot solo home run. Pasquantino followed it up with a double and after Hunter Renfoe walked with one out, Adam Frazier and Garrett Hampson and Freddy Ferman each singled to bring in two more runs to extend the lead. Royals 6, Brewers 2
Top of the eighth inning: Brewers bats go 1-2-3 with three groundouts
Bottom of the seventh inning: Fermin walks, but no other batter reaches first base
Top of the seventh inning: Reliever Nick Anderson fills in for Smith, but allows two walks and two hits, including a solo home run by Gary Sanchez. Angel Zerpa fills in for Anderson after 2/3 inning and strikes out Christian Yelich. Royals 3, Brewers 2
Bottom of the sixth inning: After an inning-opening walk, Witt advanced to third base after Pasquantino's single. In the next at-bat, Massey hit a sacrifice fly and Witt scored. Royals 3, Brewers 1
Top of the sixth inning: Adames singles with one and Singer's afternoon ends there. Reliever Will Smith fills in and Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick both fly out to center.
Bottom of the fifth inning: Freddy Fermin doubles with one out for the Royals first hit since the first inning (third overall), but neither Kyle Isbel nor Garcia can reach first base
Top of the fifth inning: Turang walks with one out, but Contreras proceeds to ground into a double play
Bottom of the fourth inning: Royals go down 1-2-3 after pop out, ground out and fly out
Top of the fourth inning: Brewers are able to get two singles, but nothing more would come with it.
Bottom of the third inning: Ross gives up his first walk of the afternoon with one out, but Witt's fielder's choice and Pasquantino's fly-out prevented anything more
Top of the third inning: Singer gets his third strikeout and Milwaukee only goes through three batters once again
Bottom of the second inning: Like Singer, Brewers pitcher Joe Ross shakes first inning woes off as tallies his first strikeout of the afternoon and Royals batters go down 1-2-3
Top of the second inning: Singer tallies his second strikeout as Brewers batters go down 1-2-3
Bottom of the first inning: Oddly enough, the Royals matched the Brewers with doubles by the first and second batters (Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr.). Vinnie Pasquantino's sacrifice fly brought in Kansas City's first run and Michael Massey did the same to bring in the second run. Royals 2, Brewers 1
Top of the first inning: Royals start poorly as a Brewers first and second batters Brice Turang and William Contreras each record a double to bring in the first run of the afternoon. Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer allowed a walk a couple batters later, but was able to get out of the inning with runners stranded on the corners. Brewers 1, Royals 1
Pregame:
- First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.
