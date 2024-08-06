Singer Struggles in Loss to the Red Sox; The Royals Express, August 6
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals (63-51) are set to host the Boston Red Sox (60-51) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 7:10 p.m. CDT, with television coverage on NESN and Bally Sports Kansas City. The Royals will send right-hander Seth Lugo (13-5, 2.57 ERA, 127 SO) to the mound, who has been a dominant force this season with a stellar ERA and impressive strikeout count. Opposing him will be the Red Sox's right-hander Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.13 ERA, 103 SO), who has struggled with consistency but can still be a formidable opponent. Both teams are fighting to solidify their standings as the playoff race intensifies, making this an exciting and crucial matchup for both sides.
Yesterday's Result: Brady Singer wasn't exactly hit hard in his outing, as nine of the 10 hits against him were singles. However, he failed to retire the side in order in any inning he pitched. Despite this, he managed to leave with two outs in the sixth inning, having given up just two runs. Unfortunately, reliever Angel Zerpa allowed both inherited runners to score, resulting in Singer taking his first loss of the second half. Masataka Yoshida had four hits for the Red Sox, contributing to the Royals' 9-5 loss.
In case you missed it: Despite the loss, the Royals had several bright spots. Five different hitters drove in runs, with Michael Massey and Maikel Garcia both recording two-hit games. Vinnie Pasquantino continues his scorching August, launching his 16th home run of the season.
On This Day in Royals History: In 2018, the Royals fell 3-1 to the Chicago Cubs at home. Cole Hamels delivered six strong innings for Chicago, while Javier Baez, now considered one of the league's weaker hitters, added a home run.
Check us out on:
- Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
- Facebook - RoyalsCentral