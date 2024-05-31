The Royals Express, Friday, May 31: The Boys Are Back In Town
Today's Game: The Royals will return home from their road trip to take on the San Diego Padres. Michael Wacha will be on the mound for the series premiere against Dylan Cease for the Padres. The contest is slated to start at 7:40 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: Kansas City got off to a hot start but collapsed in the middle innings to allow the Twins to storm back in a 6-7 loss. Kansas City dropped the road series three games to one.
In Case You Missed It:
• The Royals wrapped up June with six series wins in the month and just three series losses.
• Brady Singer was a late scratch for Kansas City with an illness yesterday. Daniel Lynch was called up in replacement.
• After today's contest, Bobby Witt Jr leads the league in multi-hit games with 24 total.
