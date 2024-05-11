The Royals Express, May 11, 2024: Royals Come Back to Stun Angels
Today's Game: The Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels in the third act of a four-game series. Kansas City won the first two, including a comeback victory on Friday night, so a win Saturday locks up the series in Anaheim. The probable starting pitchers are Cole Ragans for Kansas City (2-2, 3.38 ERA) and Tyler Anderson for Los Angeles (2-4, 2.74 ERA). The game can be viewed on fuboTV. In yesterday's game, the Royals beat the Angels 2-1 thanks to a two-run, ninth-inning home run by Adam Frazier.
In Case You Missed It:
Royals starting pitching held the Angels' bats scoreless except for a fifth-inning solo home run from right fielder Jo Adell. Starter Alec Marsh went 5.1 innings, and his relief corps backed him up something fierce. That paved the way for Frazier to take Angels closer Carlos Estevez deep with one out in the top of the ninth. The two-run blast proved to be enough to complete the comeback in one swing for Kansas City. MJ Melendez had three hits.
On This Day in Royals History:
On May 11, 2016, the Royals snapped a three-game skid with a 7-3 road victory over the New York Yankees. The late Yordano Ventura earned the win in front of a crowd of more than 31,000. The result brought the then-reigning World Series champions' overall mark to 16-17 and was the only victory logged by Kansas City in the four-game series.
Check us out on:
