The Royals Express, Monday, May 27: The Rays snap the Royals win streak
Today's Game: The Royals will continue their road trip with their first game in a series against the Minnesota Twins. Alec Marsh will look to improve his already impressive 4-1 record in a contest against Joe Ryan. The contest is slated to start at 1:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: The Royals dropped the series finale against the Rays late in the game, allowing four runs from the seventh inning and on. The Royals still won the series but lose their extended win streak and fall another game back in the division race.
In Case You Missed It
• Nick Loftin has been recalled to the MLB as Michael Massey has been placed on the 10-day IL with a back injury.
• The Royals have won three series in a row, including an eight game win streak before their loss yesterday.
• Bobby Witt Jr hit another home run yesterday, pushing his total to nine and tying Salvador Perez for the team lead.
Follow Us On Social Media:
Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
Facebook - RoyalsCentral