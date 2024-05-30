The Royals Express, Thursday, May 30: Seth Lugo Continues To Dominate
Today's Game: The Royals will look to split the series against the Minnesota Twins in the last game of their road trip. Brady Singer will get the nod for the Royals in tomorrow's game. Singer will face off against Chris Paddack for the Royals. The contest is slated to start at 12:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: The Royals got the offense going early in a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. Seth Lugo continued to dominate, improving his record to 9-1 on the year.
In Case You Missed It:
• Tyler Duffey has cleared waivers and will be sent to Omaha (AAA).
• Seth Lugo has the second lowest ERA through his first twelve starts in Royals history. The only pitcher with a better ERA was Zack Greinke during his 2009 AL Cy Young campaign. Lugo now has the lowest ERA in the MLB.
• Nelson Velazquez showed off his power yesterday blasting two home runs and picking up three total RBIs.
Follow Us On Social Media:
Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
Facebook - RoyalsCentral